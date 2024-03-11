Napalm

01. Higher Power

02. Deadman's Trigger

03. When Love Is Not Enough

04. What I Deserve (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

05. If These Walls Could Talk (feat. Dorothy)

06. Black Butterfly

07. Quicksand (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

08. You're Not Alone

09. Dancing In The Rain (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

10. Weight Of The World

Scott Stapp rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the late-1990s and early-2000s CREED. The group's soaring melodies, emotive guitars and Stapp's near-angelic vocals stood out in a sea of post-grunge bands that didn't share the same anthemic, spiritual sound.

CREED parted ways in 2004, and Stapp went on to work on solo music while the rest of the band formed ALTER BRIDGE. However, CREED have reunited over the years for a handful of tours and shows, and this year, they're embarking on a lengthy reunion tour. So, it's certainly the year for CREED, but it's also the year for Stapp, as he is performing shows for his new solo album, "Higher Power".

Bolting out of the gate the album opens with the title track, which should appeal to CREED fans with its introspective, near-religious vocals and Stapp's powerful delivery. Here Stapp sings about the day he died being the day he came back to life and how he's walked through fire and faced demons only to become stronger. An inspiring and relatable message about adversity.

"Deadman's Trigger" follows, a heavier song with thick guitars and Stapp singing against a Devil on his shoulder and not giving in. "When Love Is Not Enough" is the most CREED-like song on the set, with warm, swelling melodies and Stapp's pristine vocals that really do sound like they come from a higher power.

"Higher Power" also features some cool collaborations, including Dorothy on the folks-y "If These Walls Could Talk" and guitarist Yiannis Papadopoulos on "What I Deserve", "Quicksand" and "Dancing in the Rain". "If These Walls Could Talk" is a showstopper, with delicate guitars that provide the foundation for a beautiful duet between Stapp and Dorothy, as they sing about what they've gone through and the stories their walls could tell, if those walls had voices. "You're Not Alone" is another heartfelt ballad, with light guitars that hug Stapp's vocals. "Weight of the World" closes out the album, and it's a highlight, with Stapp singing about dealing with the weight of the world amid U2-like atmospheres.

Throughout the album, Stapp tells the listener to remember how strong they are, that it's okay to ask for help and that they can overcome any adversity. "Higher Power" is an emotional record relying more heavily on the lyrics and vocals than many rock records, which makes sense, because Stapp's lyrics and stories have always been at the forefront of his music.