HYPOCRISY

Hypocrisy Reissues

Nuclear Blast

Track listing:

Penetralia

01. Impotent God

02. Suffering Souls

03. Nightmare

04. Jesus Fall

05. God Is A Lie

06. Left To Rot

07. Burn By The Cross

08. To Escape Is To Die

09. Take The Throne

10. Penetralia

Osculum Obscenum

01. Pleasure Of Molestation

02. Exclamation Of A Necrofag

03. Osculum Obscenum

04. Necronomicon

05. Black Metal

06. Inferior Devoties

07. Infant Sacrifices

08. Attachment To The Ancestor

The Fourth Dimension

01. Apocalypse

02. Mind Corruption

03. Reincarnation

04. Reborn

05. Black Forest

06. Never To Return

07. Path To Babylon

08. Slaughtered

09. Orgy In Blood

10. The North Wind

11. Tempt

12. The Fourth Dimension

13. The Arrival Of Demons

Abducted

01. The Gathering

02. Roswell 47

03. Killing Art

04. The Arrival Of The Demons (Part 2)

05. Buried

06. Abducted

07. Paradox

08. Point Of No Return

09. When The Candle Fades

10. Carved Up

11. Reflections

12. Slippin' Away

13. Drained

Steady as they go, HYPOCRISY are one of those consistent, reliable death metal bands that rarely receive the credit they deserve. These four reissues shine a dark light on the Swedes' early years. All four are rightly revered underground classics, and collectively they serve up a timely reminder that Peter Tägtgren's crew evolved early and often. Having spent several years in Florida as a teenager, Tagtgren witnessed the death metal explosion firsthand, and he brought back plenty of musical knowledge to invest into his band's debut. "Penetralia" (1992) sounds rough and ready in comparison with HYPOCRISY's now trademark melo-death sheen, but the seeds of a more expansive vision were being sown. Songs like seething opener "Impotent God" and the full-pelt "Jesus Fall" blended the ugly intricacy of the Floridian scene with the Swedish underground's sharper, faster and grittier approach. But lurking within the likes of "Burn By The Cross" and the still exhilarating "Take The Throne" were hints of a more distinctive and more atmospheric thread running through Tägtgren's songwriting. That ambition blossomed on "Osculum Obscenum" (1993). A righteous, old-school death metal classic, HYPOCRISY's second album turned out to be a transitional work, but few albums from this period have so many good riffs and as much infernal atmosphere, as exemplified by the face-ripping horror of the its title track. As song titles go, "Exclamation Of A Necrofag" hasn't aged especially well, but it was a simpler time. The song still rips either way. A spirited cover of VENOM's "Black Metal" aside, "Osculum Obscenum" was a big step forward, but nothing compared to the huge leap HYPOCRISY made on "The Fourth Dimension" (1993). Slower, heavier, palpably creepier and worlds away from the straight-ahead death metal of its predecessors, the Swedes' confusingly titled third album is an underrated gem. With doomed-out and menacing fare like "Slaughtered" and the magnificently morbid title track, HYPOCRISY revealed a new and vastly more imaginative side to their music. Again, it later transpired that "The Fourth Dimension" was another transitional affair. Two years later, the band released what remains their most definitive work. Yes, "Abducted" (1996) was more melodic, better produced and more streamlined than any previous album, but beyond an obvious musical shift, Tägtgren was audibly cementing an entirely new aesthetic for his band. With heavy sci-fi vibes in and old-school guts 'n' Satan shtick most definitely out, "Abducted" heralded a new dawn. At times fiercely catchy, songs like certified banger "Roswell 47" and the PARADISE LOST-like "Paradox" dripped with gothic intent while simultaneously sounding like the future. Meanwhile, the proggy, meandering "Slippin' Away" was the first of many inspired curveballs. 27 years on, "Abducted"'s still a strong contender for HYPOCRISY's best album. The real triumph is that the band have been on great form ever since.