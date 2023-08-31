  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS

Kings Of The Asylum

Nuclear Blast
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Walking In Circles
02. Too Much Is Never Enough
03. Hammer And Dance
04. Strike The Match
05. Schizophrenia
06. Kings Of The Asylum
07. The Hunt
08. Show No Mercy
09. No Guts! No Glory!
10. Ghosts
11. Maniac

It was probably inevitable that Phil Campbell would continue to fly the flag of ear-wrecking rock 'n' roll, after the untimely demise of MOTÖRHEAD. After four decades of dedication to Lemmy's relentless crew and having learned directly from the best to ever do it, the emergence of PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS felt both noble and necessary. Swiftly but respectfully shrugging off the mantle of a MOTÖRHEAD cover band, the Welsh quintet have been a joy to watch ever since. While many of today's so-called "classic" rock revisionists are too studied and sepia-toned to truly stir the soul, the BASTARD SONS have consistently revelled in blood, sweat, tears and an unwavering ethos of no fucking around.

The follow-up to 2020's absurdly enjoyable "We're The Bastards", "Kings Of The Asylum" sounds massive and joyous. Ferocious but organic guitar tones fill the foreground, frontman Joel Peters roars triumphantly on top and an air-tight rhythm section pound away with authority. "Walking In Circles" is a magnificent opener: bombastic but gritty, and with a giant, arena-size chorus, it drives and grinds with SEX PISTOLS-like forward force, delivering the first of many massive hooks along the way. "Schizophrenia" is even better; a scorched earth hard rock with a thrashy edge and a dark underbelly. "Strike The Match" is a punked-up bruiser, with sublime vocal lines that channel early DEF LEPPARD through a prism of obnoxiousness. The languid blues shuffle of the title track gives '80s hard rock a jolting dose of steroids and snot.

Again, it's the overall sound of this thing that makes it so irresistible. Aside from cementing their own trademark sound, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS are getting heavier and gnarlier, while simultaneously writing their most incisive, accessible material to date. "Too Much Is Never Enough" and "Ghosts" stand out as the album's most immediate bullseyes, with the latter offering a fiendish blend of NWOBHM-ish riffing and sharp pop-rock melodies. Meanwhile, "The Hunt" makes it plain that this band are more than justified in noisily evoking MOTÖRHEAD when the mood takes them. Fast and furious, just as Lemmy intended, it simply cannot fail to cause carnage at live shows. Likewise, "Show No Mercy" sounds like STATUS QUO and the RAMONES on a runaway train to Hell; "No Guts! No Glory!" is one half blistering Motör-heft, and one half pummelling post-grunge; "Maniac" is a stripped-down rocker with heavy ANTI-NOWHERE LEAGUE vibes and regular cries of "fuck off!" All of it rocks indecently hard.

Palpably designed to be performed live and at extreme volume, "Kings Of The Asylum" suggests that Phil Campbell hasn't even begun to think about retirement yet. Instead, he and his band are helpfully showing everybody else how to do this rock 'n' roll thing properly.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).