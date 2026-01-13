Nuclear Blast

01. Seven Serpents

02. Satanic Anarchy

03. Krushers Of The World

04. Tränenpalast

05. Barbarian

06. Blood Of Our Blood

07. Combatants

08. Psychotic Imperator

09. Deathscream

10. Loyal To The Grave

Sustaining a career in the cutthroat world of heavy metal for more than 40 years is a rare and noble achievement. The fact that KREATOR have managed it without ever disgracing themselves, musically or otherwise, is even more impressive. Currently a bigger deal than they ever were in their supposed heyday, the Germans arrive at their 16th studio album in the rudest of commercial and critical health. In Europe, they routinely headline big arenas, and their recorded output has been consistently great, at least since their wholehearted return to traditional metal and barbaric thrash for 2001's "Violent Revolution". Even the albums KREATOR released in the '90s — which polarized opinion at the time, and which would surely garner an even more hysterical response if released today — have stood the test of time. You can decry 1992's "Renewal" and 1997's "Outcast" as naïve missteps if you must, but both were honest attempts to move with the times and to explore new territory, with none of the desperation that haunted many of thrash metal's bigger names during the same period. Since rediscovering their thrash mojo at the turn of the century, KREATOR have been on relentless, blistering form. "Krushers Of The World" follows in the footsteps of several near-flawless albums that have given Mille Petrozza and his comrades an ever-growing headache when it comes to picking set lists. From "Enemy Of God" and "Hordes Of Chaos" to "Satan Is Real" and "Hate Über Alles", 21st century KREATOR have been coining fresh anthems with impunity, and "Krushers…" is perfectly designed to continue that tradition.

Having survived this far, Petrozza is determined to fly the flag of hate long into the future. "Krushers Of The World" offers few major deviations from what fans have come to expect, but the sheer confidence and focus on display here is breathtaking. A sublime, 45-minute blast of raging thrash with occasional concessions to more modern strains of hard-hitting metal, it unfolds like a master class. Three singles have been released in advance of the full record's release, and each one is an oven-ready crowd-pleaser with all of the hooks, grit and charisma that have been such a huge part of KREATOR's recent history. "Seven Serpents" is a monstrous blur of great riffs and melodic grandeur, delivered at ferocious speed and with lethal hooks bursting out from every conceivable angle. "Satanic Anarchy" is brutish modern thrash with disgust for political tyranny coursing through every bilious riff. And best of all, "Tränenpalast" is a stylish and profoundly atmospheric tribute to horror classic "Suspiria" (both versions!),wherein that movie's seminal soundtrack is cunningly re-purposed to spine-chilling effect (and with bonus, face-flaying co-vocals from HIRAES's Britta Görtz). But where many big metal albums content themselves with delivering a few hits and not a lot else, "Krushers Of The World" never lets the momentum drop. The title track is a magnificent statement of unity and rage, and an instant, surefire live favorite for future tours. "Barbarian" cranks the heat up a few notches, rattles along at a militant clip and thrashes harder, faster and with more underlying melody than any KREATOR song in recent memory. Similarly, "Blood Of Our Blood" showcases Petrozza's crew at their most forceful and deranged, with furious tempos and startling levels of aggression combining to hammer home more razor-sharp hooks and a fabulously untamed solo from stalwart guitarist Sami Yli-Sirniö. Meanwhile, "Combatants" is a marauding, mid-paced gem, "Psychotic Imperator" offers nothing but pure, unbridled chaos with overpowering, prog-thrash undercurrents, and "Deathscream" is another, thrillingly extreme but effortlessly catchy paean to Petrozza's primal instincts.

The closing "Loyal To The Grave" says it all. KREATOR have maintained a meaningful and passionate relationship with their fans for so long now that they hardly need to write another tribute to them, but this is a genuinely touching and emotionally powerful song that is so immediate and memorable that the faithful will be ecstatic and roused beyond measure when it drops at future live shows. Crafting great heavy metal songs is far harder than KREATOR make it sound, but these grand old figureheads of Teutonic thrash are on such ebullient, irresistible form that every one of these ten anthems hits the bullseye with maximum force and impact. "Krushers Of The World" may not be full of surprises, but when metal is this exciting, intelligent and undiluted, who the fuck cares?