  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HEILUNG

Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021)

Season Of Mist
rating icon 7 / 10

Track listing:

01. Opening Ceremony
02. In Maidjan
03. Alfadhirhaiti
04. Krigsgaldr
05. Hakkerskaldyr
06. Svanrand
07. Norupo
08. Othan
09. Traust
10. Elddansurin
11. Hamrer Hippyer

For the uninitiated, "Lifa Otungard" is the perfect introduction to the strange and mesmerizing world of HEILUNG. Recorded at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October 2021, this is a worthy document of the moment the Scandinavian collective spread their unique blend of ritual, repetition and revelation across the Atlantic. Drawing from their first two albums — "Ofnir" (2015) and "Futha" (2019) — this is an impeccably produced and sumptuously atmospheric affair, and a refined snapshot of HEILUNG's ever-evolving live identity, circa three years ago.

Dominated by sprawling epics like the drone-driven and stuttering "Traust", HEILUNG's performance is executed with their customary, naturalistic flair. With a shared gift for not just evoking spirits of the past, but bringing them to life, they have transfixed audiences around the world, and at least some of that charismatic magic is present and palpable here. There is, however, a slight problem with "Lifa Otungard". Perhaps more so than with any other band currently operating (however tangentially) within heavy music, HEILUNG are best experienced in the flesh. In fact, although the audio soundtrack to this legendary show is undoubtedly enjoyable and even intermittently moving, a substantial part of the whole experience is conspicuous by its absence.

Realistically, nothing can ever come close to being at the heart of a huge crowd and witnessing HEILUNG perform their rituals for real. As compelling visually as they are musically, they have become masters of the collective, hyper-emotional and hypnotic experience. Most of the crowds who have seen them to date will have had absolutely no idea what songs like "Alfadhirhaiti" and "Norupo" are actually about, beyond some vague notion of "amplified history". But HEILUNG make music that transcends the usual songwriting paradigms, acting more like tranced-out techno, albeit with drums that resound across aeons, and vocals that span from a guttural, throaty chanting to the elegantly ethereal. Playing live is the most fundamental tenet of the band's philosophy; so prized is that connection with the masses. Unfortunately, as sonically pristine and fervently atmospheric as "Lifa Otungard" plainly is, it tells only half of the story.

There are ways around this, of course. If you are able to get spectacularly high beforehand, 84 minutes of transcendental thumping will just fly by. Equally, tribal trance show-closer "Hamrer Hippyer" is a simply phenomenal and righteously insane piece of psychedelic mayhem that will blow minds in any context. But in every other respect, "Lifa Otungard" works best as an incentive to see this madness in its full-blown, epoch-shattering glory.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).