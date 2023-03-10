  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WITCHROT

Live In The Hammer

Independent
rating icon 7.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Medley: Druid Smoke Part 1 (The Keeper)/Crypt Reaper/Burn Me Down
02. Dug Your Grave/Strega
03. Acedia
04. Who Scared You
05. Colder Hands
06. Million Shattered Swords

The hardest thing for any doom band to capture in the studio is the magical moment when a riff seems to entrance an entire room of people. If you play ELECTRIC WIZARD loud enough, you might just get there eventually, but really the live arena is the only place to truly experience the mind-altering power of unashamed SABBATH worship. Being the sensible Canadian folk they are, WITCHROT have embraced a similar principle on their follow-up to 2021's "Hollow" debut. Self-evidently recorded live, if not in front of an audience, "Live In The Hammer" renders its studio predecessor almost entirely redundant. The sound of drugged-out, adrenaline-fueled psychedelic sludge at its most intuitive, these songs come thrillingly close to hitting the lysergic bullseye.

The opening medley is a master stroke. Divided into several sections, but always flowing toward the cosmic epicenter, it's an 18-minute freakout that encompasses everything an evil hippie could wish for. From SLEEP-like, sinister breakdowns to woozy waves of CONAN-style caveman doom, WITCHROT at least seem to be in full control of the piece, although if they were being manipulated by some nefarious, unseen force, that would seem equally plausible. Nothing that follows quite matches up to that first tsunami of lysergic lava, but the rest of "Live In The Hammer" is more than compelling enough. "Dug Your Grave/Strega" leans harder into an occult rock vibe, but with riffs that crush instead of creep. The song's second half drifts serenely off into the depths of some astral hallucination, with frontwoman Lea howling at the moon like some pan-dimensional DANZIG disciple. After the experimental drone 'n' buzz of "Acedia", "Who Scared You" takes a more straightforwardly trippy doom approach, while "Colder Hands" is an anguished, gothic curio with ingenious vocal harmonies and a palpable sense of mental disquiet.

Meanwhile, "Million Shattered Swords" is a truly grand finale. With keening violins, vocalist Lea Reto in full black magic mode and tar-thick riffs that pulverize everything in their way, it's a wonderfully melodramatic and primal piece of work, and one that benefits hugely from the overdriven swell of WITCHROT's live performance. It may not truly place the listener into the heart of the action, but "Live At The Hammer" offers a halfway house where the parties are wild and weird in equal measure.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).