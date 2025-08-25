Sphynx

01. Battlestation

02. Hush

03. Ride the Wired Wild Tiger

04. Bela

05. Bachat Boulou

06. Burn Your Candles

07. The Famous Last Words

08. I Will Shit Where You Sleep

09. Boring

10. Knud

11. Reckless

12. 10 Minutes

13. Counter Clockwise

Get to know the name Lucie Sue, because chances are she's going to be big in the rock world. Lucie Sue is both a band and the name of the French singer, and her fun, colorful, metal-tinged rock music, which is akin to hair metal from the 1980s but with a modern edge. It's a fresh yet nostalgic sound that's I comforting to listen to while breaking new ground.

On Lucie Sue's new album, "Battle Station", the singer sets her tone as an artist with big, anthemic choruses, catchy hooks, layered vocals and party-happy guitar riffs. It's really difficult to pinpoint one band or artist that sounds like Lucie Sue, but a few that come to mind would be a blend of GIRLSCHOOL and L7.

Lucie Sue wrote this album before she even had a band, and it's all coming straight from her singular vision. "Battle Station" begins with the album's title track, although it's spelled differently, as "Battlestation". The song starts with dark, heavy guitar riffs before Lucie Sue's distorted vocals come in and eventually make for a huge chant in the chorus. As with the entire album, "Battlestation" has a lo-fi sound, which helps it stand apart from a lot of the modern music out there.

From there, "Battle Station" delivers more mid-tempo hard rock numbers, such as "Hush" and "Ride the Wired Wild Tiger", both of which have a bouncy, up-tempo feel and girl-power vocals in the tradition of bands like HOLE and L7.

Other highlights on "Battle Station" include "Bela", a soft, unexpecting ballad that slowly swells into a charming mid-tempo rocker, and "Boring", a whispered grunge song that sounds like something Kurt Cobain could have recorded with NIRVANA. Another standout is "Reckless", the most pop-oriented song on the set, with shades of BERLIN, and a catchy chorus and dance-worthy beat.

Lucie Sue's "Battle Station" is the kind of rare, raw release that it's very common in the year 2025, and that's a good thing. It's refreshing to hear an artist who is truly being herself and doing things the old-fashioned way, while still staying contemporary.