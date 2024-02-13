  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RIOT V

Mean Streets

Atomic Fire
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Hail To The Warriors
02. Feel The Fire
03. Love Beyond The Grave
04. High Noon
05. Before This Time
06. Higher
07. Mean Streets
08. Open Road
09. Mortal Eyes
10. Lost Dreams
11. Lean Into It
12. No More

More than a decade has passed since RIOT founder Mark Reale's untimely passing. A lesser group of musicians might have baulked at the idea of upholding and defending such a mighty legacy, but from the release of 2014's "Unleash the Fire" onwards, RIOT V have made it plain that their commitment to the cause is absolute. The third album released under that slightly amended name, "Mean Streets" confirms that the New Yorkers are continuing to put Reale's musical philosophy at the heart of everything they do, and that means another colossal splurge of pure-bred melodic heavy metal, immaculately produced and played with rare passion and verve. It is, undoubtedly, what the band's former leader would have wanted.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of RIOT's formation, and "Mean Streets" is the perfect accompaniment to the celebrations. Discerning, long-time fans will point to the likes of "Fire Down Under", "Thundersteel" and "The Privilege Of Power" as records that define the band's identity and sound, and RIOT V are still proudly taking seats in the same ballpark here, but with more power and musical muscle than ever before. Led by the glorious pipes of Todd Michael Hall, the quintet's collective mastery of this stuff is evident from the get-go. At a time when mainstream media outlets are falling over themselves to redefine metal as some kind of boundary-less free-for-all, the power of an unapologetic and expertly executed heavy metal album should never be underestimated. Progress is cool, but nothing gets the blood pumping like the real thing, and "Mean Streets" is as real (and Reale) as it gets.

This is an album that oozes authority. Songs like fiery opener "Hail To The Warriors" and the aggressively catchy "Feel The Fire" take the explosive, ultra-melodic flair of the "Thundersteel" era and expand upon it with deft progressive touches, plenty of hard rock swagger and a crushing, cutting edge production that renders everything in timeless, tumultuous colors. "Love From Beyond The Grave" is a classic mid-paced flag-waver, with oh-so-NYC gang vocals and a particularly fine vocal from Todd Michael Hall; "High Noon" is an exhilarating, speed metal call-to-arms with a ferocious chorus hook and a euphoric, hell-for-leather solo section; the title track ties MAIDEN harmonies and lethal vocal lines to a pummeling, high velocity, post-SABBATH rumble. It's all joyous and entirely flawless.

Whether grinding commandingly in hard rock mode on the poignant "Open Road", flooring the accelerator on the lean and gritty "Mortal Eyes", or displaying refined technical chops on the breathless but nails-hard "No More", RIOT V are producing material and performances that spark with a vitality that bands of this vintage rarely achieve. "Mean Streets" is righteous, vibrant and exciting. The legacy continues with all guns blazing.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).