BLKIIBLK

01.Tipping Point

02. I Don't Care

03. Hey God?!

04. Let There Be Shred

05. Puppet Parade

06. Another Bad Day

07. Made to Kill

08. Obey the Call

09. I Am War

10. The Last Note

11. Ride the Lightning (METALLICA cover)

The beast that is heavy metal has sunk its teeth into youthful fans and musicians for decades. It continues to be a fountain of youth for those of us who collect more birthdays than we'd like to. Somewhat surprisingly, metal god Dave Mustaine announced late last year that this self-titled MEGADETH album will be the band's last. This farewell album proves to be an endearing, inspiring and dignified goodbye from one of the most influential powerhouses in metal history.

Like most long-running acts, MEGADETH's lineup is vastly different from their early days. Mustaine has always been the ever-present figure, their heart and soul. For this final album, Dave is joined by bassist James LoMenzo, his first album with the band since 2009's "Endgame"; Dirk Verbeuren is behind the drum kit for his second album; and this is the debut for guitar wizard Teemu Mäntysaari whose talents have graced the Finnish symphonic/melodic death metal band WINTERSUN for years.

It's highly unlikely that any seasoned metalhead isn't aware that Dave was a key member of early METALLICA: he has surely provided enough reminders publicly over the years. An argument can be made that some, not all, of METALLICA's most awe-inspiring metal magic was crafted while Mustaine and Cliff Burton were still involved. The main point is that his contribution to METALLICA can never be understated. But without their acrimonious split, MEGADETH wouldn't have been born. Everything comes full circle with the concluding bonus track on MEGADETH's final album, their fantastic cover of METALLICA's "Ride the Lightning".

This song choice may be seen as merely a lightning rod, pun intended, for publicity, a cheap effort to stir the pot, when viewed through cynical lenses. But the fact remains that it is hardly a cover since Dave was one of the original songwriters. And there is little reason to question that he's tipping his hat toward his former bandmates, extending an olive branch, of sorts, while bookending his career with some of the undying, incredible music he was partially responsible for creating. It's a reimagined version of the classic that's at times faster. It isn't exactly better, but it's certainly very MEGADETH and thoroughly enjoyable. It is also pretty much the only song to feature Dave reaching the higher register within his range.

Mustaine's singing hasn't been quite the same since his bout with, and defeat of, throat cancer. His passionate words are uttered on this final album more than they are sung, in a sense. But he does so with the conviction and trademark snarl that he's always been known for. Add to that challenge, he has been battling health issues regarding his hands as well. The clock doesn't stop ticking for anyone.

Back to MEGADETH, it was wise that Dave acknowledged that it's time to wrap things up with dignity, and it's admirable that he's doing so with such vulnerability and sincerity. On the straightforward, hard rocking number "Hey God!", which boasts several classic metal licks, he sings, "Sometimes I feel so insecure as I walk these streets alone."

The album is hardly void of menace and intensity, though. "Tipping Point" is a blistering barnburner that ebbs and flows between a thrashing frenzy and a mid-paced groove. The intricate noodling is far beyond the reach of most metal bands, and MEGADETH's internal chemistry is evident in spite of the overly compressed and sterile production, aside from the organic sounding drums. Elsewhere, "Made to Kill" and "Let There Be Shred" also stream roll with a merciless thrash attack that at some points harken back to MEGADETH classics like "Peace Sells… but Who's Buying?" and "Rust in Peace".

This final album truly is a retrospective. "Puppet Parade" captures the radio and MTV-friendly stylings that MEGADETH celebrated in the early nineties with "Countdown to Extinction" and "Youthanasia". Mustaine has always had a keen sense of writing unforgettable guitar and vocal hooks. The aptly titled "The Last Note" rounds things out — setting aside the album closing METALLICA cover — with lyrics that are sure to tug at the heartstrings of many thrashing maniacs. Dave concludes it all with a spoken-word finale alongside acoustic guitars. "Every deal was signed in blood and flames. So here's my last will. My final testament, my sneer. I came. I ruled. Now, I disappear." All good things must come to an end. It's bittersweet, but they're going out on their own terms.