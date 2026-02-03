Napalm

01. Midnight Blitz

02. Tears In Rain

03. Follow Me In Death

04. Dead Until Dark

05. Barren Lands And Seas Of Red

06. War In Heaven

07. Blood Sacrifice

08. Night Raids

09. Eye Of The Storm

10. Eulogy

There has rarely been a shortage of bands playing traditional metal, but the mainstream rock and metal media remains curiously resistant to celebrating them. TAILGUNNER may be one rare exception to that rule. Demonstrably in love with the old school, but possessed of a raw, feral spirit, they released debut album "Guns for Hire" in the summer of 2023 and, against the odds, received plenty of acclaim for their no-nonsense, distinctly British take on classic melodic metal. Since then, the quintet have made a strong case for being one of the contemporary world's more radical new bands. Yes, what they do is proudly in debt to IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and others, but a combination of youthful fearlessness and timeless songwriting has erased any doubt that TAILGUNNER are the real thing. With huge amounts of collective charisma and an exhilarating sense of urgency, this band has the edge on the competition, and "Midnight Blitz" is exactly the kind of effusive, commanding statement they needed to make.

In a move that can only be described as very fucking shrewd, TAILGUNNER's second album has been produced by ex-JUDAS PRIEST legend K.K. Downing. It certainly sounds like it. "Midnight Blitz" eschews the usual glossy power metal production, in favor of a grittier and more nuanced blend of '80s metal aggression and deft, illuminating detail. These songs sound modern and built to last, and the overwhelming impression given is of a band who are carrying the old-school sound forward with utmost dedication to their principles. The opening title track sums the approach up: an invigorating, foot-to-the-floor anthem, with hooks big enough to snare a sperm whale, it already sounds like a timeless classic. Guitarists Zach Salvini and (newest recruit) Rhea Thompson are both certified beasts, vocalist Craig Cairns has a wonderfully unique and powerful voice, and a rhythm section of bassist Bones and Italian drummer Eddie Mariotti are as solid and propulsive as it gets. Everything fizzes and crackles with energy.

None of this would amount to much if TAILGUNNER were not also songwriters of rare distinction. "Midnight Blitz" is absurdly overstocked with fine choruses, razor-sharp guitar melodies and twin-leads, and bombastic, heavy metal drama. If heavy metal is your thing, you will be more than adequately provided for here. "Tears In Rain" is a deceptively emotional take on this astute MAIDEN / PRIEST hybrid; "Follow Me In Death" is a thrilling, straight-ahead act of bravado; "Barren Lands And Seas Of Red" is fast, brutal and insanely catchy; and recent single "War In Heaven" weaves AOR synths into a muscular, dark ballad that hits all the right emotional marks, with Cairns putting in a particularly devastating performance.

There are musical depths and subtle, atmospheric shifts here that put most comparable bands to shame. Songs like "Blood Sacrifice" and "Eye Of The Storm" whizz by in a heartening storm of pomp and power; small acts of trad metal defiance that pay perfect tribute to the rush of melodic euphoria that the metal gods established as part of this genre 45 or so years ago. Meanwhile, "Night Raids" is a subtly cinematic whirlwind of double kicks and classy soloing, and the closing "Eulogy" — the best song here — is a phenomenal piece of retro-modern composition. It is a deeply satisfying exercise in honoring the past with maximum intensity and melodies big enough to squash a roadie.

Above all, TAILGUNNER have successfully tapped into the sheer, dizzying joy that heavy metal can bring. "Midnight Blitz" is an album to listen to when the world seems like a nasty, ungracious place. For those who love the genre, it will lift the spirit like nothing else. Heavy metal, ladies and gentlemen: still the best cure for all your ills.