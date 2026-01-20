earMUSIC

01. There's A Ghost In My House

02. Summer In The City

03. Making Time

04. Gimme Danger

05. See Emily Play

06. I'm Not Like Everybody Else

07. Heart Full Of Soul

08. You Must Be A Witch

09. When I Was Young

10. The Last Time

Battle-worn survivors of the original punk movement, and reliably mischievous old goats, THE DAMNED are one of the greatest bands of all time. Contrary to popular belief, they were only a punk rock band for a couple of years, swiftly blossoming into something much more interesting. Upon the release of 1979's seminal "Machine Gun Etiquette", they blossomed into the world's premier psychedelic and gothic rock ensemble, never looking back. From the inspired songwriting of 1980's "The Black Album" and 1982's magnificent "Strawberries" (still their finest album, for this writer's money!),through to chart-bothering, goth rock escapades like "Phantasmagoria" (1985) and, latterly, kaleidoscopic garage rock feasts like "Evil Spirits" (2018) and "Darkadelic" (2023),THE DAMNED have proudly flown the flag for imaginative songwriting, while also having time to reform their original lineup for some exclusive shows in 2022, with founding guitarist Brian James in tow. The effortlessly cool and iconic James passed away last year, which may explain why the band's latest album is a collection of covers, all of which would have inspired the nascent punks way back in the mid-'70s. Although seldom prone to lazy nostalgia, THE DAMNED clearly understand their importance in the grand rock pecking order, and "Not Like Everybody Else" feels like a necessary indulgence: both a tribute to a fallen brother (James's likeness adorns the cover) and a cheery salute to the many rock and psych bands that have been fundamental to their ever-evolving sound over the last 50 years. The first album in 45 years to feature the classic lineup of vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, drummer Rat Scabies and bassist Paul Gray (with keyboard maestro Monty Oxymoron thrown in for good measure),"Not Like Everybody Else" is no kind of serious artistic statement, but it is an absurdly enjoyable affair nonetheless.

Always a band with great taste, THE DAMNED play these songs as if they were all in their repertoire already. R. Dean Taylor's "There's A Ghost In My House" is bashed out with real exuberance, and very nearly excises the memory of THE FALL's slightly spikier 1987 version in the process. "Summer In The City" (originally by THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL) has been covered by countless folk over the decades, but THE DAMNED's version is punchy and enhanced with all the psychedelic trimmings. THE STOOGES' "Gimme Danger" is almost as gnarly and menacing as the original; PINK FLOYD's "See Emily Play" (with Captain Sensible on vocals) is given a faithful but fiery upgrade; THE KINKS are treated with due reverence, and "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" is the perfect encapsulation of THE DAMNED's overall philosophy. THE ROLLING STONES' rambunctious early hit "The Last Time" is a raucous joy, with Brian James's guitar parts taken from his final show with the band and remixed for this release. Certified bangers from THE CREATION, THE YARDBIRDS, THE ANIMALS and THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE make up the lysergic numbers, and every last one of them is executed with the same grit and glee that have served the UK punk legends so well and for so long. Still smashing it up after all these years, THE DAMNED are a unique and adorable institution, and they're still marching on, the crazy old bastards.