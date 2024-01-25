  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

COGNIZANCE

Phantazein

Willowtip
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Ceremonial Vigour
02. A Brain Dead Memoir
03. Chiselled In Stone
04. Introspection
05. Futureless Horizon
06. The Towering Monument
07. Alferov
08. Shock Heuristics
09. Broadcast Of The Gods
10. In Verses Unspoken
11. Shadowgraph

With the kind of devastating virtuoso chops that lesser mortals would cheerfully kill for, there is always a danger that making music can be an exercise in technique alone. Technical death metal has certainly been guilty of disappearing up its own fundament from time to time, but when COGNIZANCE are hammering away at full pelt, cynicism is futile. Although they are undoubted badasses to a man (in fact, drummer David Diepold probably has "badass" on his passport),  this primarily English ensemble have forged their own path, elegantly weaving out-and-out shred worship and artful, melodic sensibilities into a reliable core of here-we-fucking-go death metal. Previous albums "Malignant Dominion" (2019) and "Upheaval" (2021) were both praised for their lean precision and disarming detours into melodic melancholy. "Phantazein" repeats every trick while expanding further out into the progressive shades that COGNIZANCE assimilate smoothly into their brutal, three-minute songs.

Once again, the sound of this band locked into some unfathomable groove is one of the great joys of modern death metal. Opener "Ceremonial Vigour" takes off like a rabid greyhound hurtling towards the abyss, with swirling blastbeats and grandiose mid-paced riffing. Significantly, this album's bone-dry production is distinctive and extremely cool. It renders every instrument in crisp and vivid clarity, but combines them to form a single, malicious block of sound, aimed squarely at the chest and always slightly faster and more furious than expected. Songs like the MORBID ANGEL-saluting "Introspection" and the evil melo-death of "The Towering Monument" are noticeably darker than anything on COGNIZANCE's first two albums, and even though they continue to mesmerize with their individual dexterity, it is a suffocating atmosphere of existential dread that makes "Phantazein" their most substantial and affecting work to date.

From "Shock Heuristics", with its high-spec, staccato riffing and hypnotic lurches into left field, to closer "Shadowgraph", which feels like a final blow-out at the end of a grueling sprint towards perfection, this is tech-death that thrives on a rich imagination and accepts the guiding hand of the old-school gods. An enigmatic force for good, COGNIZANCE have delivered their third outright ripper in a row, and no amount of technique can drown out the roar of the fire in their bellies.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).