Napalm

01. Philosopher

02. Portal I

03. Days Go By

04. Portal II

05. Here You Come Again

06. Current

07. Give and Take

08. Portal III

09. Crossroads

10. Alone

11. Portal IV

12. Freedom

13. Riot

14. Electrified

15. Portal V

16. My Aurora

17. This Road

In the decade that has passed since THE VINTAGE CARAVAN released their debut album, there have been precious few opportunities to zone out. But this Icelandic trio have stayed true to their original mission, releasing a series of gorgeous albums that have been as laidback and tasteful as the world around them has been noisy and stupid. Although they have often been fiery and forceful, this band have made a convincing case for retreating from the hellish din of modern life and returning to a sepia-tinted, weed-addled past where musicians simply jammed on a groove and shared their wistful, quasi-spiritual thoughts with the world. An excellent rock 'n' roll band with all the psychedelic trimmings, THE VINTAGE CARAVAN are notable for their humility, but also for the expert way in which they have built their own legacy. If you enjoy mellow psychedelic rock with balls and brains, few other contemporary bands come close. Four years after the widely praised "Monuments", "Portals" arrives as another generous dose of the old-school good stuff.

Originally formed in 2006 by then 12-year-old frontman Óskar Logi Águstsson and now ex-drummer Guðjón Reynisson, THE VINTAGE CARAVAN have evolved into something remarkable. There may not be many deviations from the psychedelic rock norm on display here, but the Icelanders have created an album with the powerful character and atmospheric charm that many lesser bands strive for to no avail. A mellifluous song cycle with deep roots in the heavy '70s, "Portals" hangs together with great elegance, buoyed by songs that ransack the past without becoming beholden to its sonic limitations. In truth, this could have been released at any point over the last 50 years and held its own, but thanks to a dazzling production from Axel Árnasen, and performances that fizz with vitality, THE VINTAGE CARAVAN have brought the ancient and modern worlds together with an almost eerie panache.

It begins with "Philosopher", a recent single and an exquisite collaboration with OPETH's Mikael Akerfeldt, who sings it with his customary care and class, but never overshadows the thrill of hearing Águstsson and his bandmates rocking out in earnest. For a band that hail from such a cold, desolate place, THE VINTAGE CARAVAN exude enormous warmth, and Akerfeldt's vocals fit snugly and convincingly. Thereafter, the rest of these songs flow majestically, interrupted occasionally by dreamy, psyched-up interludes, as their creators whistle through their full dynamic spectrum, from the pumped-up potency of hard-edged prog rock to the gentle, soporific drift of spaced-out and expansive jams. When they are willfully heavy and drunk on adrenalin, they forcefully reflect their prowess as a live band back through the studio prism. "Days Go By", "Here You Come Again" and "Riot" are all made-for-stage gems with incisive melodies and plenty of post-HENDRIX showboating. Conversely, the more adventurous likes of "Crossroads", "Current" and "Electrified" put Agustsson's exceptional, low-key vocals to the fore, underpinned by tight and tumultuous ensemble performances that revel in their own organic authenticity. That blissfully unpretentious approach reaches an apex of potency on "My Aurora", a wonderfully pretty acoustic indulgence augmented by dreamy flute. But the following "This Road" flips the script with a mischievous grin, as THE VINTAGE CARAVAN rock harder than ever, with overdriven guitars and air-tight rhythmic suss driving everything breathlessly forward. It's the perfect ending to an album that lives up to all expectations, while taking this band ever further into a familiar but thrillingly fresh world that is, increasingly, all their own. Switch off the world's bullshit and spend some time with the modern era's shrewdest and most stylish power trio. The portal awaits.