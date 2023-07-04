  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WITHERING SCORN

Prophets Of Demise

Frontiers
rating icon 7.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Prophets of Demise
02. The Vision
03. Pick Up the Pieces
04. Ancient Desire
05. Dark Reflection
06. Dethroned
07. Never Again
08. Eternal Screams

Their name clearly implies a degree of aggression and plenty of darkness, but WITHERING SCORN are a much more melodic and traditional beast than that. Brothers Shawn and Glenn Drover, arguably best known for particularly fruitful stints as members of MEGADETH, join forces here with bassist Joe DiBiase (ex-FATES WARNING) and vocalist Henning Basse (ex-METALIUM, FIREWIND and MAYAN),for a sincerely brutal but eminently accessible exercise in heavy fucking metal. "Prophets Of Demise" eschews all the cheeriness and pep of modern power metal in favor of red-blooded crunch and a state-of-the-art, prog-tinged speed metal attack. It's utterly ripping.

Fans of VICIOUS RUMORS, BRAINSTORM and METAL CHURCH will be in raptures over this, not least because WITHERING SCORN have a comparable gift for penning giant, muscular anthems that showcase the skills of all those involved. The Drovers past work in EIDOLON is a decent reference point too, but everything from the title track onwards exhibits a militant enthusiasm for metal in its unabashed, purest form. At times, on the furious "Pick Up the Pieces" and the joyously gnarly "Dethroned", WITHERING SCORN weave technical thrash and faint shades of melodic death metal into their sound, but thanks to Basse's exceptional vocal range, the end result has most in common with the greats of '80s American power metal. These songs frequently soar, even as they wreak havoc on one's neck muscles. Elsewhere, "The Vision" is a feast of mid-tempo punch, with at least two huge, gleaming hooks, while "Never Again" and "Dark Reflections" are both refined examples of the power of a sub-four-minute metal song. The latter, in particular, oozes malevolent intent, and sums up WITHERING SCORN's pitch-black remit perfectly.

A strong debut by any standards, "Prophets of Demise" is book-ended by its two finest songs. The title track is a riot of groove and grit, with Basse on commanding form and Glen Drover's explosive soloing front and center, but it's also a subtly intricate and epic construction. Even better is the closing "Eternal Screams": an eight-minute ballad with an unholy heart, and some of the toughest, most truculent chug this side of classic METALLICA. Again, Basse sings his head off, demonstrating considerably more character and charisma than his work with the great but overly polished METALIUM ever allowed.

The clincher here is that WITHERING SCORN sound like a proper band, rather than some transient side-project, and despite only skimming the surface of the quartet's self-evident potential, "Prophets of Demise" sounds like the start of something special. Nose-flattening heavy fucking metal, performed by experts? Yes, sir. Highly recommended.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).