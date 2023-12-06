  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THE KILLERS

Rebel Diamonds

Island
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
02. Mr. Brightside
03. All These Things That I've Done
04. Somebody Told Me
05. When You Were Young
06. Read My Mind
07. Human
08. Spaceman
09. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul's Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit

THE KILLERS have been a strong force in rock and alternative music since the early 2000s. When their breakout single "Mr. Brightside" arrived, from the band's 2004 "Hot Fuss" debut, there was nothing really like it on modern rock radio. "Mr. Brightside" was heavily influenced by pop, new wave and post-punk, and it certainly stood out on playlists heavily packed with post-grunge bands, such as SHINEDOWN, SEETHER and GODSMACK.

Since then, THE KILLERS have become one of the biggest alternative rock bands on the planet, even breaking through to the mainstream. Cuts such as "When You Were Young" and "Somebody Told Me" are instantly recognizable and are still played on modern radio. In honor of THE KILLERS' 20 years together, the group has a new best-of album out, "Rebel Diamonds".

"Rebel Diamonds" is pretty much what one would expect from a best-of collection, as it features a bevy of KILLERS classics, as well as the band's most recent single, "Your Side of Town".

One thing THE KILLERS did here refreshingly is they actually included at least one song from each of the group's seven studio albums. Hence, the set features songs from "Hot Fuss" to THE KILLERS' latest full-length, "Pressure Machine".

Listening through, many of these songs are purely the originals. But, they also included some unique cuts, such as their recent re-recording of "A Dustland Fairytale" from 2008's "Day & Age", which they re-recorded and performed with Bruce Springsteen in 2021.

While the songs, for the most part, aren't very different from the versions fans have heard over the past 20 years, having these tracks together in a hand-curated collection really does tell the band's story. Hearing the quaint "Be Still" bleed into the upbeat, '80s-sounding "Runaways" shows the band's breadth and points to why their music hasn't gotten boring over the years.
While "Rebel Diamonds" plays as a complete collection and truly capsulizes THE KILLERS' past 20 years in the music industry, the set would have benefited from including some B-sides, rarities or live cuts. The band are known for their high-energy live shows, and capturing some of that on this best-of album would have really taken it to the next level. That said, "Rebel Diamonds" is an impressive collection that's almost a "THE KILLERS 101" for new fans, while giving longtime fans a reminder of why this band is so influential and celebrated.

Author: Anne Erickson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).