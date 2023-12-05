Napalm

01. Call Out The Dark (Live Version)

02. Where August Mourns (Live Version)

03. My Allied Ocean (Live Version)

04. A Touch Of Blessing (Live Version)

05. Recreation Day (Live Version)

06. King Of Errors (Live Version)

07. Save Us (Piano Vocal Version)

08. Call Out The Dark (Piano Vocal Version)

09. Blindfolded (Piano Vocal Version)

10. Midwinter Calls (Piano Vocal Version)

11. A Silent Arc (Demo Version - Instrumental)

12. Save Us (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

13. Midwinter Calls (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

14. Call Out The Dark (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

15. Blindfolded (Demo Version - Rough Mix)

Churning out a unique, progressive power metal sound, EVERGREY came up from the rich metal scene of Gothenburg, Sweden in the late 1990s. With technical prowess and a thick layer of dark melancholy, guitarist and vocalist Tom S. Englund brought something fresh and new.

Today, EVERGREY is still Englund's brainchild, and he's kept the band a cohesive unit over the years. Now, they are celebrating the band's 30-year journey with an anniversary album, "From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits".

The anniversary album packs music spanning the band's career, from their early material to today. Specifically, it features live renditions of recent songs, "Call Out the Dark" and "Where August Mourns", as well as classic cuts, "A Touch of Blessing" and "King of Errors". The second part of the record features piano and vocal versions of four of EVERGREY's most recent songs.

The vocal renditions with piano accompaniment are of particular interest. Metal has always translated well into the classical world, and that's certainly the case here. Standouts include "Midwinter Calls" and "Call Out the Dark", both of which offer dramatic piano arrangements and some of the most emotive and warm vocals we've ever heard from Englund. With swirling piano lines that back off to compliment Englund's strong vocals, these songs take on a new life as piano ballads and are simply enchanting.

Elsewhere, the live versions of EVERGREY's body of work offer an accurate glance into the band's live performances, and the sound quality is impeccable. Unlike many live recordings, which bury the vocals, Englund's vocals are front and center in these live cuts. Songs such as "Where August Mourns", "Recreation Day" and "King of Errors" have a fiery energy that could only come from a high-power live show.

"From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits" concludes with a handful of rough mixes and a demo of "A Silent Arc". These songs don't sound very rough, but they do allow us to hear the band's songwriting process, specifically the simplicity of the demo versions of "A Silent Arc" and the rough mix of "Midwinter Calls".

EVERGREY's "From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits" celebrates the band's 30-year history while indicating they are far from finished. It's a unique mix of live cuts, rough mixes and piano ballads that will add something different and refreshing to most any EVERGREY fan's collection.