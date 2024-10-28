Independent

01. Showtime *

02. Unpopular *

03. All That Matters **

04. Not Afraid **

05. Revolution +

06. Ash In The Wind ***

07. Fire Inside Of Me **

08. Defector *

09. Happy Wedding Day (Song) ++

10. Death Defier *

* Produced by Seth Mosley

** Produced by Brian Howes

*** Produced by Korey Cooper

+ Produced by YOUTHYEAR and Carlo Colasacco

++ Produced by Korey Cooper and Seth Mosley

Few modern rock bands have been able to thrive in both the Christian and secular music worlds, but SKILLET is one of those bands. The group got its start in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996 and blew up thanks to the success of their 2009 full-length, "Awake". Songs such as "Hero", "Monster" and "Awake and Alive" carried a positive message alongside heavy guitars that resonated with rock fans, both Christian and non-Christian, and are still favorites on active rock radio.

At the heart of SKILLET is husband and wife duo John and Korey Cooper, who have been with the band since its beginnings, with John as a founding member and Korey joining permanently in 1999. John plays bass and sings leads; Korey plays rhythm guitar. The group is rounded out by drummer and singer Jen Ledger and lead guitarist Seth Morrison. Their empowering music has been played everywhere from events with the WWE to ESPN to NFL, and that powerful sound continues on their latest record, "Revolution".

SKILLET's blueprint has always been inspiring lyrics amid hard rock guitars and rhythms. It's a beautiful juxtaposition of hopeful vocals and in-your-face instrumentation that gives them a sound all their own. Out the gate, it's apparent SKILLET is keeping with that style on here. The album sets off with "Showtime", a choppy hard rock anthem that sounds perfect for a workout mix. Here, John and Ledger trade vocal duties, singing about how they're ready for showtime and to make their mark. The production of the song, and the rest of the album, recalls post-grunge bands such as NICKELBACK and THREE DAYS GRACE, and it's not a stretch to say John has a bit of Chad Kroeger in his vocal delivery.

"Unpopular", the album's title track, has some chanting and big vocals in chorus, paired with a choppy bridge that begs the listener to swing along. John proudly sings about being unpopular and owning his reputation.

As the album continues, many of the songs have a straight-ahead rock vibe, with upbeat rhythms and an overall mid-tempo delivery. But, a few songs stand apart. "All That Matters" is a warm ballad where John sings about his freedom being everything to him. The song's soft textures and tuneful melody makes it quite different from the rest of the record. "Fire Inside of Me" is another softer song, with John and Ledger trading vocals and singing about wanting to change the world. The final track on the album, "Death Defier", is its heaviest, with metal-influenced guitars and shouty vocals.

SKILLET certainly keep with their usual formula on "Revolution", but the album still has a new life and should be exactly what fans want in a new SKILLET set. It's super radio-friendly and polished. Maybe down the road, SKILLET will branch out a bit more, but at the same time, why fix what isn't broken?