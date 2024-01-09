Napalm

01. Hajimari

02. Gekokujo

03. Dragon, Fly Free

04. Raijin and Fujin (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

05. The Rainbow Song (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

06. Kunnecup (feat. Mukai Wataru)

07. Scream of the Dragon

08. Gekirin

09. Saigo No Hoshi

10. Ryujin

11. Guren No Yumiya (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

12. Saigo No Hoshi (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

One of the most prominent Japanese metal bands of the last decade, GYZE looked hell-bent on world domination when they released their fourth album 2019's "Asian Chaos". Obviously, the world subsequently went mad and we all spent a lot of time indoors, but the Hokkaido trio set about reinventing themselves anew, with the aim of returning when the planets dutifully aligned.

The rebirth is now complete and RYUJIN are here to reintroduce the world to Samurai Metal, with considerably more sophistication and grit than they exhibited previously. The four albums made under the GYZE name all had their charms, but this self-titled sort-of-debut immediately looks, sounds and feels more complete and meticulously conceived. The band's trademark blend of blistering power metal with death metal aggression and all manner of exotic instrumentation has certainly changed, but only to the extent that "Ryujin" is full of well-crafted songs, and not just ear-frying bursts of virtuoso speed with Japanese trimmings. The guiding hand of producer Matt Heafy has certainly helped: just as he did with FROZEN SOUL's impeccable "Glacial Domination", "Ryujin" dares to smooth over some rough edges, while bringing the band's explosiveness into sharper focus. A handful of guest vocal contributions from the TRIVIUM frontman bring some gravitas to proceedings too, but Heafy's role is never overplayed. Instead, he seems to have brought the very best out of a band that already had a strong identity and lethal chops.

At its best, "Ryujin" is a riot. "Raijin and Fujin" is so full of triumphant melodies and heads-down power metal energy that it's genuinely bewildering. "The Rainbow Song" plunders schmaltz supplies for some deliciously sugary guitar hooks, as Heafy pops up to sing a defiantly proud, wistful chorus that seems to emanate from another age, and possibly another dimension entirely. Most impressively, the title track embraces a progressive mindset, pitching RYUJIN's hyper-precise power-death against a grandiose tapestry of arcane folk melodies and more-is-more theatricality. As it builds to an imperious climax, it sounds like the soundtrack to some overblown, mind-boggling sci-fi extravaganza, replete with an ending that is equal parts tangible emotion and overbearing pomp.

This is manna from heaven for metal nerds, but it is a relentless onslaught. Frontman/guitarist Ryoji Shinomoto is a certified beast and plays the guitar as if it were some cybernetic extension of his body. The solos, throughout, are astonishing. And for maximum nerd points, RYUJIN conclude their magnificent return with a cover of "Guren No Yumiya" — the opening theme of anime smash "Attack On Titan", originally recorded by LINKED HORIZON but blown out of the water by this version, which is heroically over-the-top, and delivered with a sincerity that cancels out a lot of the band's unapologetic self-indulgence. RYUJIN are a formidable and slightly bewildering proposition. Comeback complete.