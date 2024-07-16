Peaceville

01. The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine

02. (Not) Rocket Science

03. Ascend The Negative

04. False Hope Diet

05. Cemetery Rats

06. The Fury Of A Patient Man

07. Gemini (Twins Of Evil)

08. The Justice Knife

09. End Of Transmission

Longstanding British titans ORANGE GOBLIN are a known commodity within the niche realm that they've simultaneously fallen into and been integral in building. They fit somewhere in that nebulous and diverse Venn diagram that includes stoner rock, doom, heavy metal-inspired hard rock and notable bands like DOWN or MASTODON.

Over the years, ORANGE GOBLIN has stood out because their journey has been exactly that, a long drive of persistent artistic exploration that hasn't been constrained by irrational, obsessive allegiance to any one scene's purity. They've been adventurous, reaching into space rock, classic American blues and the early English adoration of that groundbreaking scene. Fast forward to 2024, ORANGE GOBLIN has fine-tuned all that it is, exponentially so.

"Science, Not Fiction" overflows with considerably divergent stylistic expressions. Mid-album "Cemetery Rats" starts off with a horror movie-like, cinematic piano and key-based intro that bleeds into a doom groove that's stacked upon a prominent bass line that brings Dave Ellefson's unmistakable and incredible tone to mind. This dramatic, swelling intro leads into an upbeat, driving metal assault that may literally make Matt Pike jealous. Earlier track "Ascend The Negative", on the other hand, stands out as one of the album's highlights for a different reason, aside from a few uninspired verses. The song's hard rocking surge slowly digs its teeth into your grey matter with its infectious nature, leading toward a chunky doom metal finale that's as intense as it is straightforward and undeniably passionate.

The chorus of "Gemini (Twins Of Evil)" boasts the band's penchant for almost pop music-like catchiness, delivered with soul-soothing melody and grit that mirrors Ben Ward's noticeably large, bouncer or boxer-like physical presence. His personal focus upon healthy living has clearly lent itself toward ORANGE GOBLIN's most realized album. (The gargantuan frontman has candidly and inspiringly discussed his sobriety and weight training via social media.)

Beyond their captivating ringleader, ORANGE GOBLIN's drummer Chris Turner and guitarist Joe Hoare have also been marching forth since 1995. Original bassist Martyn Millard departed in 2020. His replacement, longtime friend, multi-instrumentalist Harry Armstrong, joined the fold the following year. Their once unshakeable stability receiving a shot of inspiration.

The Englishmen's extended period between 2018's "The Wolf Bites Back", a decent enough but far from exceptional release, and this new banger is the band's longest gap between new music. The anticipation for this album has been thick, and the unit's return has been delivered in spades with what may genuinely be their best work to date. Journalistic hyperbole is ever-present, but the nine tracks on hand are unquestionably their most varied, hook-laden and memorable. One of the year's best heavy metal albums whether or not their stylistic blend is one's typical cup of tea, "Science, Not Fiction" is worthy of the attention of anyone inclined toward heavy music.