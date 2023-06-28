  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

COFFIN MULCH

Spectral Intercession

Memento Mori
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Spectral Intercession
02. Into The Blood
03. Mental Suicide
04. In The Grip of Death
05. Fall of Gaia
06. Gateway to the Unseen
07. Infernal Mass
08. Eternal Enslavement

Another week goes by, and the overwhelming deluge of top-notch death metal releases continues unabated. These are good times for fans of old-school filth, and Scotland's COFFIN MULCH are firmly at the forefront of this reinvigorated underground assault. Death diehards should be familiar with this lot: their 2021 "Septic Funeral" EP was easily one of that year's gnarliest records, and now seems like a kick-off point for all the monstrous music that has flowed from the UK since. Along with the likes of CELESTIAL SANCTUARY, VACUOUS and MORTUARY SPAWN, COFFIN MULCH are harnessing the power of death metal's first few waves, and belching it back out with maximum force. The UK death metal scene is in a fine state of health: "Spectral Intercession" aims to give it another giant shot in the arm, just in case.

This is an obscenely great half-hour of music. COFFIN MULCH have a sound that effortlessly mimics the catchiness and heads-down vehemence of the early '90s, but that also revels in a more contemporary sense of ignominious chaos. This is wild and violent death metal, steeped in the blood of ancient gods, but it's dirty, untamed and punk as fuck too. Pitching their tent pegs somewhere between the grandiose rumble of early GORGUTS and IMMOLATION and the skin-peeling hooks of Stockholm circa 1990, COFFIN MULCH get everything right here. "Into The Blood" is a sublime, post-NIHILIST HM-2 death anthem with a brilliant mid-song slump into horrified doom. "Mental Suicide" is a filth-encrusted sprint through psychological shadows, with strong shades of AUTOPSY at their lobotomized best.

"In The Grip Of Death" takes less than two minutes to summon evil spirits, as its creators rattle through the gears, primitive blastbeats a-go-go. "Fall of Gaia" and "Infernal Mass" are both aggravated assaults, bulging with great riffs. "Gateway to the Unseen" slows things down to a heinous, hideous waltz, but with a sinister, savage twist in the tale. Finally, "Eternal Enslavement" completes the picture with six minutes of artful macabre, wherein COFFIN MULCH's grubby but punishing production values really come into their own, amid a hail of hellish riffs and the kind of thick, choking atmosphere that reeks of authenticity (and a little putrefaction, naturally). Even in these fruitful times, "Spectral Intercession" stands out as a particularly disgusting act of deathly purity. You will dig.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).