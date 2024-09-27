Century Media

01. Starfire Maelstrom

02. Lavish Desecration

03. Spell Shock

04. Out Against The Law

05. Dystopic Demonolatry

06. Seasons Of Foul Harvest

07. We Die In Dust

08. The Harem Conspiracy

09. Pagan Shadows

10. Ride Of The Iron Fox

Even in a subgenre as necessarily authentic as blackened speed metal, BEWITCHER have managed to stand out by being just that bit more believable than the rest. Looking the part, sounding like Cronos's errant nephews, and exuding grubby, occult punk sensibilities, the Californians have become standard bearers for this rowdy but ennobled artform.

Last time out, "Cursed Be Thy Kingdom" (2021) made light work of the band's big label debut. Monstrous, atmospheric and subtly sophisticated, it sealed their reputation and established them as a beacon of bilious fury for all aspiring blackhearts. A few stand-alone singles and 2023's "Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves" compilation have kept the cauldron bubbling over the last three years, but this full-length return is really what the witch doctor ordered.

BEWITCHER have a large amount of both black and speed metal in their sound, but what really comes across during "Spell Shock", is how they have evolved into a magnificent old-school heavy metal band, with NWOBHM influences playing a huge part, and songwriting chops that never sacrifice a killer hook in the name of sounding superficially evil. Constantly thrumming with rock 'n' roll energy, these songs are beautifully crafted and sharpened to a lethal point. The production is a meaty and raw, with faint echoes of IRON MAIDEN's first two albums, but the whole macabre enterprise has atmosphere by the coffin-load, and everything reeks of bloody denim and mystery moonshine.

There are so many bands dallying in these musical waters that it takes something special to leap out and slap us all awake. Within a few minutes, "Starfire Maelstrom" fulfils that role. Explosive and knowingly classic, but resolutely dark as hell, it hurls all of BEWITCHER's tried-and-tested tricks into the air and watches them land like rusty nail-bombs in a graveyard. There is no shortage of dirt under the trio's fingernails, but this is imperious, grown-up heavy metal, and the resulting adrenalin rush comes at no extra charge. "Lavish Desecration" repeats the rollercoaster ride, with strong echoes of RAVEN and TANK, and a faint but unmistakable debt to scabby, German thrash and (possibly) CARCASS.

"Spell Shock" is retro by design, but utterly timely in terms of aggression. The title track takes a swinging scythe blade to any number of MAIDEN, SAXON and ANGEL WITCH copycats, and stands triumphant in the ruins, shrieking at the moon. "Out Against The Law" is a wiry mesh of street punk riffs and ACCEPT-like gang vocals; "We Die In Dust" draws from the DIO / SABBATH fountain of doom, with a thuggish, hard rock gait, and a frothing, malicious vocal from frontman Mateo von Bewitcher; and the closing "Ride Of The Iron Fox" is a delirious act of MOTÖRHEAD worship, but with demons lurking in every dark corner.

A formidable display of malevolent prowess, "Spell Shock" is built from foul-hearted, heavy metal magic. The devil keeps delivering the goods, doesn't he?