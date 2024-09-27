  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BEWITCHER

Spell Shock

Century Media
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Starfire Maelstrom
02. Lavish Desecration
03. Spell Shock
04. Out Against The Law
05. Dystopic Demonolatry
06. Seasons Of Foul Harvest
07. We Die In Dust
08. The Harem Conspiracy
09. Pagan Shadows
10. Ride Of The Iron Fox

Even in a subgenre as necessarily authentic as blackened speed metal, BEWITCHER have managed to stand out by being just that bit more believable than the rest. Looking the part, sounding like Cronos's errant nephews, and exuding grubby, occult punk sensibilities, the Californians have become standard bearers for this rowdy but ennobled artform.

Last time out, "Cursed Be Thy Kingdom" (2021) made light work of the band's big label debut. Monstrous, atmospheric and subtly sophisticated, it sealed their reputation and established them as a beacon of bilious fury for all aspiring blackhearts. A few stand-alone singles and 2023's "Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves" compilation have kept the cauldron bubbling over the last three years, but this full-length return is really what the witch doctor ordered.

BEWITCHER have a large amount of both black and speed metal in their sound, but what really comes across during "Spell Shock", is how they have evolved into a magnificent old-school heavy metal band, with NWOBHM influences playing a huge part, and songwriting chops that never sacrifice a killer hook in the name of sounding superficially evil. Constantly thrumming with rock 'n' roll energy, these songs are beautifully crafted and sharpened to a lethal point. The production is a meaty and raw, with faint echoes of IRON MAIDEN's first two albums, but the whole macabre enterprise has atmosphere by the coffin-load, and everything reeks of bloody denim and mystery moonshine.

There are so many bands dallying in these musical waters that it takes something special to leap out and slap us all awake. Within a few minutes, "Starfire Maelstrom" fulfils that role. Explosive and knowingly classic, but resolutely dark as hell, it hurls all of BEWITCHER's tried-and-tested tricks into the air and watches them land like rusty nail-bombs in a graveyard. There is no shortage of dirt under the trio's fingernails, but this is imperious, grown-up heavy metal, and the resulting adrenalin rush comes at no extra charge. "Lavish Desecration" repeats the rollercoaster ride, with strong echoes of RAVEN and TANK, and a faint but unmistakable debt to scabby, German thrash and (possibly) CARCASS.

"Spell Shock" is retro by design, but utterly timely in terms of aggression. The title track takes a swinging scythe blade to any number of MAIDEN, SAXON and ANGEL WITCH copycats, and stands triumphant in the ruins, shrieking at the moon. "Out Against The Law" is a wiry mesh of street punk riffs and ACCEPT-like gang vocals; "We Die In Dust" draws from the DIO / SABBATH fountain of doom, with a thuggish, hard rock gait, and a frothing, malicious vocal from frontman Mateo von Bewitcher; and the closing "Ride Of The Iron Fox" is a delirious act of MOTÖRHEAD worship, but with demons lurking in every dark corner.

A formidable display of malevolent prowess, "Spell Shock" is built from foul-hearted, heavy metal magic. The devil keeps delivering the goods, doesn't he?

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).