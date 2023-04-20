  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEZZROW

Summon Thy Demons

Fireflash
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. King Of The Infinite Void
02. Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods
03. Summon Thy Demons
04. What Is Dead May Never Die
05. De Mysteriis Immortui
06. Beneath The Sea Of Silence
07. On Earth As In Hell
08. Blackness Fell Upon The World
09. Dark Spirit Rising
10. The End Of Everything

If you blinked, you probably missed MEZZROW's first act. Emerging from the Swedish metal scene in the late '80s, they released one excellent album — "Then Came The Killing" (1990) — and split up a couple years later. Aside from one brief reunion in 2005, little has been heard from them since, but that ends here, with the first fruits of a 2021 reformation. Classily produced and utterly vicious from beginning to end, "Summon Thy Demons" is one hell of a comeback.

Led by original vocalist Uffe Pettersson, this new incarnation of MEZZROW sounds close enough to the sound of "Then Came the Killing" to reassure diehard fans. But "Summon Thy Demons" has the kind of grand, pristine production and punishing presence that simply wasn't available to (with respect) third-tier thrash bands three decades ago. As a result, the opening "King Of The Infinite Void" sounds more like a debut's opening clarion call than any kind of follow-up. MEZZROW deal in honest, unpretentious thrash metal, with a strong melodic streak redolent of VICIOUS RUMORS and an intensity that echoes fellow countrymen like THE HAUNTED. Despite all that, "Summon Thy Demons" sounds distinctive too; partly thanks to Pettersson's reliably gruff and impetuous vocals, but also because these songs never meander toward cliché.

Mostly, however, "Summon Thy Demons" delivers a relentless flurry of fists to the face. "Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods" weaves gothic discord into a prolonged, heads-down sprint to the finish. The title track is a bullying, mid-paced stomp, with unashamed shades of early METALLICA. "What Is Dead May Never Die" is a perfect blast of thrash purism, replete with a ragged melodic chorus. MEZZROW branch out a little when the time is right, too. "Beneath The Sea Of Silence" still hits its thrash marks, but the atmosphere is dark and cinematic. "On Earth As In Hell" is malevolent and venomous like prime POSSESSED. "Blackness Fell Upon The Earth" is tinged with prog metal pomp, and boasts a seemingly endless parade of sublime lead breaks.

Ultimately, MEZZROW have delivered a really strong, modern and malicious thrash record, with hooks galore and 33 years of pent-up aggression channeled into pure headbang fodder for the (presumably grateful) masses. It also sounds like the first of many more. So you may blink with impunity this time.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).