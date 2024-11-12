  • facebook
SODOM

Tapping The Vein (Deluxe Expanded Edition)

Noise / BMG
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Body Parts
02. Skinned Alive
03. One Step Over the Line
04. Deadline
05. Bullet in the Head
06. The Crippler
07. Wachturm
08. Tapping the Vein
09. Back to War
10. Hunting Season
11. Reincarnation

Thrash metal was going through a very strange transition in 1992. Stunned and inspired by the massive success of METALLICA's self-titled colossus and assailed by the commercially vital force of grunge and alternative rock, many of the genre's most significant bands were chasing their own tails in an attempt to change course and embrace the new. SODOM, on the other hand, were absolutely not fucking interested. At all. In stark contrast with the flawed likes of TESTAMENT's "The Ritual" and EXODUS's "Force Of Habit", the Germans' fifth full-length ignored current trends and went straight for the throat. Even by their own furious and grubby standards, "Tapping The Vein" was a nasty, violent piece of work. Often closer to death metal than thrash, its 11 songs expressed a profound love of the underground, and harnessed its uncompromising spirit. Not quite an out-and-out classic like previous albums "Persecution Mania", "Obsessed By Cruelty" and "Agent Orange", SODOM's second album of the '90s has been unfairly overlooked over the years: this five-disc re-release gives it the attention it deserves.

If there is one major problem with "Tapping The Vein", it is that its original production has not weathered well. Fortunately, it appears here in expertly remastered form and sounds a lot punchier and spikier than it did 32 years ago. Even better, it has also been completely remixed by former SODOM guitarist Andy Brings, and it is this new, "redux" version that will be most people's reason for buying the record again. Bigger, bolder, fatter and fierier, the new mix is a revelation and renders the original more or less obsolete. From the short, savage likes of "Body Parts" and "Skinned Alive" to the epic, bloodstained grandeur of the closing "Reincarnation", "Tapping The Vein" has never sounded better: a death/thrash benchmark, reborn in contemporary colors.

As an added incentive to get involved, this deluxe edition also includes three separate live shows from 1992, recorded in Dusseldorf, Tokyo and Cologne. All three are previously unreleased, and all three will leave your neck muscles in tatters. Old classics like "Sodomy and Lust" and "Agent Orange" fit perfectly alongside the newly minted "Body Parts" and "The Crippler", and (as usual) Tom Angelripper is a mesmerizing master of ceremonies. The Tokyo show is arguably the pick of the bunch, not least due to the inclusion of "Shellfire Defense" (a glorious cut from 1990's "Better Off Dead") and, in particular, a seething cover of BRYAN ADAMS's "The Kids Wanna Rock". Disc five's Cologne show is also noteworthy, as the last show that original drummer Chris Witchhunter played with SODOM. Not surprisingly, it sounds like a particularly bloody and vicious celebration.

As one of the few first wave thrash bands to never disgrace themselves, SODOM can look back at their 40+ years of active service with unequivocal pride. "Tapping The Vein" is one of many highlights in the Germans' illustrious catalogue, but when it comes to ugliness and thuggery, it tops the pile. No ballads, no self-conscious attempts to "progress", no fucking compromise. It will still take your face off.

Author: Dom Lawson
