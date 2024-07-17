  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ASSEMBLE THE CHARIOTS

Unyielding Night

Seek & Strike
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Aquilegia In Peril
02. Departure
03. Admorean Monolith
04. As Was Seen by Augurers
05. Shimmering, Pulsing Glow
06. Evermurk
07. Reavers March
08. Ephemereal Stream
09. Emancipation
10. Keepers of the Stars
11. Empress
12. Last Line of Defence
13. Galactic Order
14. Equinox

Slowly gestating, like some monstrous intergalactic parasite, over the last 16 years, ASSEMBLE THE CHARIOTS have taken the scenic route to their debut album. After a slew of EPs and tantalizing single releases, the Finns have finally arrived. At a time when symphonic death metal and blackened deathcore are reaching mainstream levels of popularity, the scene probably needs a few more bands to rival the ambition of LORNA SHORE and others who have convincingly taken the overblown majesty route. Equal parts pitilessly brutal and audaciously over-the-top, "Unyielding Night" leaves no stone unturned in its pursuit of the ultimate in punishing extravagance. Even better, ASSEMBLE THE CHARIOTS steadfastly avoid the recycling of established cliches, with a sharp focus on the symphonic side of things, and a truly endearing sense of cinematic wonder.

For those with a permanent hard-on for deathcore, "Unyielding Night" undoubtedly delivers, but even during the relentlessly vicious likes of "Admorean Monolith" and "Empress", a much broader vision is being explored. Older readers will definitely pick up on an occasional resemblance to the seminal works of BAL-SAGOTH, not least in the portentous voiceovers and overall, psychotic sci-fi vibe that permeates throughout. Likewise, ASSEMBLE THE CHARIOTS have plenty of classic metal bombast whistling around in their bloodstreams, and unlike many of their peers, melody is not restricted to the sweeping strings that haunt every carnivorous riff.

Instead, songs like "Keepers of the Stars" draw little more than brute force and velocity from deathcore, with the ornate, gothic violence of symphonic black metal proving to be a much more pernicious influence. On "Emancipation"'s deeply eccentric horror-show, the Finnish quintet become even more theatrical and further away from anything generic or expected. The musical motifs grow bigger and more dramatic as "Unyielding Night" builds toward its narrative climax.

The album's penultimate showdown, "Galactic Order" is the ASSEMBLE THE CHARIOTS experience in perpetually spinning, chrome miniature. A remorseless five-minute mini symphony, it is arguably the most out-and-out death metal moment here, but one that is as accessible as this kind of pummeling artistry ever really gets. The closing "Equinox" is grander still: a brooding, melo-death sprawl with crestfallen hooks fit to scratch the paintwork on a land-speeder. It puts the seal on an opening statement that more than justifies the circuitous route the band took to getting it done. This is spectacular: Imagine what else they can do.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).