  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

VAI/GASH

Vai/Gash

Favored Nations
rating icon 6 / 10

Track listing:

01. In The Wind
02. Busted
03. Let's Jam
04. Woman Fever
05. She Saved My Life Tonight
06. Danger Zone
07. New Sensation
08. Flowers Of Fire

An unexpected treat from the Steve Vai archives, "Vai/Gash" reveals a rarely seen side to the legendary guitarist. Recorded back in 1991, somewhere between "Passion and Warfare" and the Devin Townsend-augmented "Sex and Religion", this 30-minute project was conceived to provide Vai with some suitable music for him and his friends to enjoy while riding their (presumably enormous and expensive) motorcycles. With close friend Johnny "Gash" Sombrotto on vocal duties, he clearly had no trouble conjuring something appropriate, even though these eight radio-metal bangers have gathered dust on a shelf ever since. Tragically, Sombrotto passed away in a motorbike accident in 1998, and so while this is a fairly lightweight offering when compared to the Steve Vai norm, "Vai/Gash" serves the noble purpose of paying tribute to a fallen comrade.

Cynicism is impossible when faced with music this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Wholly unchallenging but thoroughly likeable, these songs exhibit great charm and not a little commercial potential. "In The Wind" was the first to be recorded, and the entire record's ethos is summed up within its wildly catchy four minutes. At the other end of the bombast scale, "Flowers Of Fire" is a rather lovely, lighters-in-the-air ballad, with a faint tang of '90s arena grunge and a particularly fine vocal from Sombrotto.

Of course, those hoping to hear lots of the usual six-string pyrotechnics will find "Vai/Gash" rather limited in its appeal. Similarly, while these are all well-crafted and charming tunes, they live happily in the middle of the road, with no rough edges or spiky musicality to liven things up a bit. Fortunately, the strutting, CHICKENFOOT-like "Let's Jam" has enough swagger and sass to compensate for shortcomings elsewhere. It's a certified riot, with the genuinely touching sound of Vai and Sombrotto rocking out together and sharing a special moment. For that alone, "Vai/Gash" is admirable and worthwhile endeavor, even if it may also be for completists only.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).