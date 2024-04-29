Mascot

01. Drop (feat. Randy Blythe)

02. I Got That

03. Afraid To Die (feat. Tatiana Shmayluk)

04. Dead Right

05. Breaking

06. Lay Me Down (Roo's Song)

07. I Won't Bow Down

08. This Is My Life (feat. Cove Reber)

09. Lies We Tell Ourselves

10. We Are One (Our Struggle)

11. Feeling Strange

Where did the time go? Somewhere along the way, San Diego rap-rock outfit P.O.D. passed their 30th anniversary as a band. The group formed in the early 1990s and became one of the biggest nu-metal bands going into the new century. Their fourth studio album, 2001's "Satellite" firmly cemented them in the nu-metal canon, with massive hits such as "Alive" and "Youth of the Nation". Fans might remember that "Satellite" was released on Sept. 11, 2001. P.O.D.'s uplifting, hopeful music was just what the U.S., and world, needed amid such tragedy. "Alive" became an anthem of faith and hope for a better tomorrow.

Now, P.O.D. are on their 11th studio album, "Veritas". While their sound has matured since 1994's "Snuff the Punk", the band's core style and attitude is still there: lots of grit, heart, faith and spirit.

"Drop" kicks the album off with a Spanish-speaking introduction before launching into a classic-sounding P.O.D. rock track. Here, lead vocalist Sonny Sandoval displays his trademark balance of rapping and singing, with him warning the listener that if they play with fire, they're going to get burned. The song also features LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe, whose vocals add a creepy, death metal flavor to the track.

As the album plays, the listener gets treated to a mix of rap heavy and more melodic numbers. Tracks such as "I Got That" and "Dead Right" are heavy on the rap, while songs like "I Won't Bow Down" and "Lies We Tell Ourselves" work to show off Sandoval's rhymes and powerful pipes. While there isn't one theme on the record, as with most P.O.D. albums, "Veritas" often has Sandoval singing and rapping about fighting adversity, defying the odds and coming out victorious. "Afraid to Die" is another standout, as it features Tatiana Shmayluk of JINGER's ghostly vocals.

Old-school P.O.D. fans will appreciate the back-to-basics style of "Veritas". Songs like "Lay Me Down" and "Breaking" have a very vintage P.O.D. sound. Frankly, the whole album in classic P.O.D. and sits perfectly right alongside albums such as "Satellite" (2001) and 2003's "Payable on Death".

Those looking for a ballad will find it in closing track, "Feeling Strange", which has Sandoval crooning about how time has changed and how he doesn't feel the same.

P.O.D. are known for their eclectic mix of sounds, especially incorporating reggae, punk and hip-hop into their rock style, But "Veritas" is one of the band's most straight-forward rock records, with a real basic rock 'n' roll sound. The straight-ahead sound works for P.O.D., because it has them relying on their guttural, raw energy and delivering profound lyrics without a lot of competition. "Veritas" is the familiar-sounding album that longtime P.O.D. fans should love. It also frees the band to experiment, if they wish, on their next release.