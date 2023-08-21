Better Noise

01. Bad Blood

02. Things Could Be Different

03. Let Go

04. Psycho

05. Dark Void

06. Nothing Left

07. Feel

08. Let The Dead Take Me

09. Kill It With Fire

10. Holding On To Something More

11. Where Do We Go From Here?

ASKING ALEXANDRIA have undergone some different lineups and labels over the years, but the heart of who they are as a band, with their passionate British metalcore, hasn't changed. Now, ASKING ALEXANDRIA have returned with their eighth studio album, "Where Do We Go from Here?" , which features more of their trademark heaviness and experimental electronics.

The album starts off with the catchy and melodic "Bad Blood". With heavy electronics, sharp guitars and intense vocals, this song would fit nicely alongside FALLING IN REVERSE and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE in a mix. It's an empowering track, with Danny Worsnop claiming that it's the last time his antagonist will get him down. "Things Could Be Different", which has Worsnop almost screaming the lyrics, wishing he could turn back time and hold onto what is his, musically has complex guitars complete with fast-paced rhythms that dynamically change styles quite a few times.

Highlights on the album including "Nothing Left" and "Psycho", both of which have an appealing radio-friendly melodic sound. Elsewhere, the album's explosive first single, "Dark Void", embodies ASKING ALEXANDRIA's power and aggression with slick production that makes this a very modern song. The song starts with some chants that lean into a mega scream from Worsnop, which are followed by his thick, melodic vocals. Lyrically, ASKING ALEXANDRIA have said "Where Do We Go from Here?" surrounds the themes of loss and struggle and the journey of finding one's inner strength, and that's apparent here.

Throughout the record, it's obvious "Where Do We Go from Here?" is one of ASKING ALEXANDRIA's heaviest records. There's lots of angst and aggression and little room for ballads. The exception is the album's title track, a glistening, heartfelt ballad that closes out the album. Here, Worsnop asks where this relationship is going, as it's too far to see the end. It plays like a tragic love song, which brings a twist to the typical rock love song.

It's difficult to say where "Where Do We Go from Here?" fits in ASKING ALEXANDRIA's discography, as it's one of the more dynamic records in their collection. The core of the album is still melodic metalcore, but it's certainly one of their heavier offerings, hinting at a heavier direction for the band.