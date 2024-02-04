10 YEARS Shares New Song 'Rise'

10 YEARS has released a new song called "Rise" through Mascot Records. The recording was produced and mixed by 10 YEARS guitarist Brian Vodinh.

"Rise" follows the release of "The Optimist" and "I Remember" which together have been streamed over 16 million times.

Singer Jesse Hasek shares: "'Rise' is about perseverance and trying to rise above your struggles. It can be easy to fall into a cycle of negativity but 'Rise' is about pulling yourself out of the trenches and taking control back and moving forward in a positive way." Vodinh adds: "'Rise' is musically a great marriage of my, Matt's [Wantland, guitar] and Jesse's creative touches. It really has each of our personalities in it in a very bold way. We wanted to build a melodic track that had some interesting textures but punctuate it with something heavy as well. 'Rise' is a track that has a lot of familiar 10 YEARS elements but also feels like an evolution at the same time."

At the time of release of "I Remember", Vodinh said: "The song is about looking back at our youth and remembering how it felt like we had our entire lives in front of us. How we were full of hope and ambition and kind of clueless to how harsh the real world is. It's about remembering how we used to always look at the bright side and weren't so beaten up by life."

Since forming in 1999, 10 YEARS have quietly pushed themselves and modern rock towards evolution. Building a formidable catalog, the group's gold-selling 2005 breakthrough "The Autumn Effect" yielded the hit "Wasteland", which went gold, infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100, and clinched No. 1 at Active Rock Radio and No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. They landed three Top 30 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Division" (2008),"Feeding The Wolves" (2010) and "Minus The Machine" (2012). 2017's "(How To Live) As Ghosts" marked a reunion between Jesse, Brian and Matt and achieved marked success. Not only did the album bow in the Top 5 of the U.S. Top Hard Rock Albums chart, but it also yielded the hit "Novacaine". The single ascended to the Top 5 of the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock Songs chart and has now tallied over 45 million streams across all DSPs. The cumulative total for all track streams from repertoire on "How To Live (As Ghosts)" exceeds 74 million plays. Along the way, they sold out countless headline shows and toured with everyone from KORN, THREE DAYS GRACE, DEFTONES and STONE SOUR to Chris Cornell and LINKIN PARK. The band's most recent studio album, "Violent Allies", was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, HALESTORM, PAPA ROACH). The record has amassed over 48 million streams.

10 YEARS is: Jesse Hasek (lead vocals),Brian Vodinh (guitar, backing vocals),Matt Wantland (guitar),Chad Grennor (bass) and Luke Narey (drums).