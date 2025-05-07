SHINEDOWN Releases Haunting And Beautiful Piano Version Of 'Three Six Five'

SHINEDOWN has released a stripped-down and yet hauntingly beautiful piano version of its quickly rising song "Three Six Five" via Atlantic Records.

The song has already caused quite a stir at radio as it is charting at four radio formats where it has reached No. 5 at Alternative, No. 13 at Hot AC, Top 30 at Active Rock, and Top 30 at Mainstream AC radio — not to mention it will be reaching Top 40 radio shortly. The unprecedented rise at radio is, well, preceded by SHINEDOWN themselves as they previously pulled off a similar feat with their song "A Symptom Of Being Human".

This month SHINEDOWN kicked off its "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Led by frontman Brent Smith, the band delivered an incredible performance with jaw-dropping production, pyrotechnics, and an absolutely mind-blowing setlist. The 36-date tour is one of the largest run of shows (and venues) the band has ever put on. It will be the first time the band has ever headlined some of the country's most legendary venues, including Madison Square Garden (July 20),Boston's TD Garden (July 19),Los Angeles's Kia Forum (August 3),New Orleans's Smoothie King (May 6) and more. Joining them on the tour are BEARTOOTH and BUSH (on select dates) and Morgan Wade for all shows.

Fans were on their feet from the first note as Brent Smith, Eric Bass, Barry Kerch and Zach Myers tore through a set packed with highlights. They lit up the crowd with their hit "A Symptom Of Being Human", unveiled the live debut of their brand-new singles "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five". They even dusted off a few deep cuts they hadn't played in nearly a decade, including "Asking for It", "Burning Bright" and "Breaking Inside", plus treated fans to the first-ever live performance of "Thick As Thieves". The energy was electric all night long, with the crowd belting back every word — especially during the fan-favorite smash "Second Chance" and their soaring cover of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "Simple Man".

Recently, SHINEDOWN released an official music video for its No. 1 song "Dance, Kid, Dance". The music video, which was filmed in Brooklyn, New York, brings the viewer into a dark underground world of pure rock fervor and dance. The video opens up with concertgoers trying to break into a vending machine to take "the pills (that) will make you dance" and building into a nonstop crescendo of a mixture of rock and pure adrenaline. Not to mention, the video features the members of SHINEDOWN doing exactly what they do best — bringing high energy with a killer live performance.

On the new music video and its creative vision, Smith said: "For the video, we really wanted to focus on the dancers. Every one of them brought so much energy to the set, and it was amazing to watch and be a part of. The song doesn't let up, so it was super important that our performance as a band matched the intensity of the choreography. When it came to the location, everyone agreed that NYC was the place. The backdrop of the city, and the authenticity of the dance culture was extremely important. One of the coolest things about the video for us as a band, is that every time you watch it you see something new, and exciting. We had an absolute blast making it and we hope the fans love it as much as we do."

The video was directed by Lewis Cater, choreographed by Julissa Bond, and edited by Samuel Halleen.

This year has also come with some historic wins for SHINEDOWN as they recently took home two trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where they won "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human".

The awards were in celebration of the banner year they've had as "A Symptom Of Being Human" has hit nearly 125 million global streams and charted at five radio formats, including a No. 1 at Active, Top 10 at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC and a Top 20 at Top 40. To date, SHINEDOWN is the very first artist to get a song Top 10 at Active, Alternative, and Hot AC Radio on Mediabase with one song. The song, off SHINEDOWN's "Planet Zero" album, resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most.

SHINEDOWN has already had a packed 2025 as its latest single "Dance, Kid, Dance" has made history, reaching No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, which marks their 22nd song to reach No. 1 on the chart, and on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. SHINEDOWN has become the only band in the chart's history to reach 20 No. 1s on the chart. Not to mention when the song entered the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, SHINEDOWN tied with the FOO FIGHTERS for the artists with the most songs to hit the top 10 in the chart's history with 32 songs each. All these incredible accomplishments continue to solidify that SHINEDOWN have made a name for themselves in rock. On Mediabase, SHINEDOWN hold the record for the most No. 1s, NO. 5s and No. 10s on the Active Rock chart, with a total of 24 No. 1s on the Mediabase charts.

Brent Smith and Eric Bass co-wrote "Three Six Five", and "Dance, Kid, Dance" was co-written by Brent Smith, Eric Bass and Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Eric Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz