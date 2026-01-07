STEPHEN PEARCY On RATT's Rise To Fame And Eventual Split: 'One Thousand Percent I Would've Done It Differently'

RATT's founding frontman Stephen Pearcy is the latest guest on Billy Corgan's "The Magnificent Others" podcast. Pearcy joins Corgan for a conversation that swings from the near-fatal accident that first pushed him toward music to the creative vision that shaped RATT's distinctive sound alongside guitarist Robbin Crosby. They trace Pearcy's all-out hustle through the Los Angeles club circuit, following VAN HALEN's blueprint while drawing from unexpected influences like David Bowie, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and Adam Ant — elements that gave RATT a melodic edge that set them apart from their metal contemporaries. Pearcy speaks candidly about internal fractures, the business decisions that changed everything, why he believes RATT was uniquely positioned to survive the grunge era and what it means to be an O.G. of the 1980s scene still driven to perform decades later.

Asked if he would have done anything differently during the early days of RATT to prevent the band's classic lineup from falling apart, Stephen said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "One thousand percent I would've done it differently. 'Cause when I created the band RATT, as my boys know, and they know now, that everything would've kept working if you just… I didn't have all the answers. I just created the thing. And there was a lot of my songs. The whole [first RATT] EP is all me. I wrote the whole EP except for '[You Think You're] Tough'. I give Robbin credit because he was my right-hand man. It's, like, 'Yeah, brother. Why not?' But I did a lot of those riffs and stuff, and it could have been cool. It happens. I get it."

As for why things eventually went "sideways", Pearcy said: "Too many cooks. One hundred percent. Because it was cool the first few years, with Robbin and me directing the madness. And those guys know — we knew what we were doing. 'Cause I followed the VAN HALEN schematic. Blame it on them. My work ethic was, like, 'We're gonna kick ass. We're gonna look great. We're gonna do this.' It was , like, 'Just go for it.' Then it wasn't that anymore."

Noting that he is the only member of RATT's classic lineup still performing the band's hit songs regularly, either with his solo band or with RATT guitarist Warren DeMartini, Stephen said: "I'm the last man standing, and I'm proud of what we did. It's, like, guys, 'We did a good thing.' It's like Marshall Berle [former RATT manager] says, 'Hey, man, you had your moment.' It was crazy, but it was a beautiful thing. And I just don't know why — it confuses me sometimes what happens to some people, especially when you give them something that really isn't theirs. They get a piece of something that they really don't know how to handle or control… They don't know how to do their shit. I do, I made it work — many times."

Touching upon the possibility of sharing the stage with some of the other members of RATT's classic lineup, Stephen said: "I'd play with a lot of my guys again, but some are — is unnecessary. It would only put a negative in the positive. When I'm out there playing, I wanna have a good time. That's why I'm still out there. It's not necessary for the buck. It's great. But I won't do it [if it's not fun]… But I'm always writing and working, whatever. But anyway, the bottom line is now when we go out, I have a great time. And I love talking to the fans because they're so hardcore and sincere. Besides the tattoos, the RATT tattoos and their kids [being into RATT] and clothes and presents, it's like a whole new world again. It's exciting and dangerous and colorful again, kinda, because some of us are out there embracing it. 'Yeah, I'll wear the same shit I wore back then.' Why not? That's why you did it then."

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Givin' Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.