FEMME FATALE/Ex-VIXEN Singer LORRAINE LEWIS To Launch 'Dangerously Honest' Podcast In February

Former VIXEN and current FEMME FATALE singer Lorraine Lewis will launch her very own podcast, "Dangerously Honest With Lorraine Lewis", next month via iHeartPodcasts. iHeartPodcasts is the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac.

The 67-year-old Lewis, who has also previously worked as casting producer at the production company Renegade 83, broke the news of her podcast during an appearance on RockTheLife. Asked about her upcoming projects, Lorraine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there's a lot of things cooking, but I will say I do have some brand new news that I'm gonna go ahead and drop today with you guys. I am going to have my own podcast, my very own podcast on iHeartRadio. The name is 'Dangerously Honest With Lorraine Lewis', and the first episode is dropping on Valentine's Day, February 14."

Regarding how she plans to approach hosting her own podcast, Lorraine said: "I live unapologetically. I have earned my stripes, is how I see it, and I love everyone. And at the same time, though, I just want to live my life the way I want to. I don't wanna listen to anybody else. I am going to steer my ship the way I want to, and I live unapologetically. I don't pay attention to numbers or ages. I respond to energy, and I'm all about energy. And so that's how I choose to live my life. And that is what this podcast will be. I will be having guests on and kind of roll back behind the scenes of what really goes on in the rock and roll roll world, and being a woman on OnlyFans and some of the crazy stuff that you get asked to do. And I'm just gonna tell it like it is. It's just gonna be a fun, honest conversation, with me asking the questions and probably answering questions as well. So I'm so excited. That just landed a few days ago."

Lewis joined the subscription-only site OnlyFans in the fall of 2024 but kept it private and "only inviting certain people" so she could "figure out the platform for myself." Eventually, she hired a publicist and went public with the news in January 2025.

Last October, Lorraine's long-running band FEMME FATALE released a new single, "Bad Love", via Cleopatra Records. It followed FEMME FATALE's first single after years out of the spotlight, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow", which came out in June 2025.

"Bad Love" was written by Lorraine, TRIXTER guitarist/producer Steve Brown and guitarist David Julian.

"Living Like There's No Tomorrow" was written by Lewis and Brown, who also produced the song at his Mojo Vegas 6160 studio in New Jersey. The track was engineered by Brown and Scott Gutierezz and was mixed by Bruno Ravel.

FEMME FATALE released a self-titled MCA album in 1988 which produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

Lewis reactivated FEMME FATALE after a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019.

Lewis was fired from VIXEN in May 2024 and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.