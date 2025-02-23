70000 TONS OF METAL: See Video Reports On 2025 Edition Of World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Chaoszine and Wyatt's Metal, among others, have shared separate video reports on the 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world's original and biggest heavy metal cruise. Check out the footage below.

The 2025 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival took place from January 30, 2025 to February 3, 2025, sailing from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and back. Among the performers this year were DIRKSCHNEIDER, CANDLEMASS, EMPEROR, FINNTROLL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, HAMMERFALL, ONSLAUGHT, SAMAEL, SEPTICFLESH, SEPULTURA, SONATA ARCTICA, STRATOVARIUS, SUFFOCATION, THE KOVENANT and TROUBLE.

Earlier this month, the 70000 Tons Of Metal organizers announced the first details of the 2026 edition of the cruise. Don't miss out on this epic journey from Miami, Florida to Labadee, Haiti and back, taking place from January 29, 2026 to February 2, 2026.

With unrestricted festival access, every festival goer can indulge in over 120 shows and special onboard events. Guests will have the opportunity to attend meet-and-greets for all the bands, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, experience exclusive live album premieres, engage in listening sessions, and so much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience Labadee with their favorite bands on an "Artist Escorted Shore Excursion".

Come on board and see 60 bands perform on the Freedom Of The Seas with shows spread across four stages, including the iconic pool deck stage, the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas and bask in the comfort of a hot tub while enjoying the electrifying performances of your favorite metal bands with a delicious cocktail in hand. The 156,000-plus-ton cruise ship boasts numerous onboard amenities, such as bars, lounges, and complimentary dining options.

This four-day heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3,000 metalheads the amazing opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas, it truly is like everyone has a backstage pass. Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to over 120 live performances (all bands play twice),every ticket also includes meet-and-greets with every band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians and exclusive live and listening premieres. Guests also have full access to the "Jamming In International Waters All-Star Jam" — a one-of-a-kind jam session featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic metal songs together on stage.

For more details about 70000 Tons Of Metal, including FAQs, vessel amenities and contact information, visit 70000tons.com.