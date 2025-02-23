AEROSMITH Shares Official Video Recap Of STEVEN TYLER's 2025 'Jam For Janie' Grammys Viewing Party

AEROSMITH has shared an official video recap of singer Steven Tyler's sixth annual "Jam For Janie"Grammys viewing party, which was held on February 2 at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Check it out below.

Tyler performed six songs at the event, which was sponsored by Janie's Fund, the initiative he created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma. More than 100 firefighters who battled the recent Los Angeles wildfires were also invited to the event through the Widows, Orphans And Disabled Firefighters Fund and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Tyler and EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt opened with "More Than Words", joined by Mick Fleetwood, and went into "Dream On" with Lainey Wilson. AEROSMITH's Tom Hamilton and THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson then joined Tyler and Bettencourt for "Sweet Emotion", "Walk This Way" with Jessie J, and "Heartbreaker". Tyler and Bettencourt also performed "Toys In The Attic".

Tyler said: "What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable. Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires. The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie's Fund."

The evening featured a red carpet, cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and exclusive after-party benefitting Janie's Fund, as well as raise critical proceeds for the aforementioned fire organizations to acquire lifesaving equipment and resources.

Joining AEROSMITH as event chairs are Ace and Matt Sorum, Alice Cooper, Andrea Bocelli, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Bill Maher, Bo Derek, Chris and Rich Robinson, Dolly Parton, Flavor Flav, Jane Lynch, Kayte and Kelsey Grammer, Lionel Richie, Melissa Joan Hart, Miley Cyrus, Nuno Bettencourt, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sammy Hagar, Scarlett Johansson and Shep Gordon.

Last August, AEROSMITH announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to Tyler's vocal injury.

The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-76-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

In AEROSMITH's original retirement announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.