A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces 'A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show' Cruise With KNOCKED LOOSE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Others

A DAY TO REMEMBER is joining forces with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for 25 years, for the inaugural voyage of A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show, a four-day, performance-packed party on the high seas sailing April 28-May 2, 2027, from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jewel. First-round presale signups are available now through April 19 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Final-round presale signups will conclude April 29 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Public on-sales begin May 1 at 2:00 p.m. (ET),exclusively at www.bigoleboatshow.com. Savings of $100 are available during the presale; prices will increase on May 1 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). All guests who book during the presale will receive a commemorative item signed by the band. In addition to securing the presale-only A DAY TO REMEMBER signed item, the first 600 cabins to book will get to pick from two early bird perks: a photo with the band or early merch store access.

A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show will mend the hearts of everyone who feels alone with four days of live music, exclusive activities, and so much more. The chart-topping, multiple gold-and-platinum certified band will grace travelers with two unique performances on the pool deck, joined by a star-studded lineup of their most talented friends, including KNOCKED LOOSE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DYING WISH, COMEBACK KID, SPITE, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and more to be announced. The non-stop musical excitement will be matched by Norwegian's signature world-class dining and endless amenities, along with an assortment of unforgettable curated experiences with A DAY TO REMEMBER and their fellow bands, including a cannonball contest, a deep-diving Q&A, wellness classes, spa services, tattooing, and lots more. A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show will make fans' dreams come true — don't miss the ship and get stuck on the outside lookin' in.

The wonderful Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show the most unforgettable cruise vacation imaginable, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the pool deck (with multiple hot tubs),the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, A Day To Remember's Big Ole Boat Show guests will have the chance to enjoy the ultimate vacationer's paradise, Nassau, Bahamas — famed for its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Since their formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER have quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world, with a growing number of RIAA gold and platinum certifications, chart-topping albums and singles, sold-out headline tours, and a global audience of millions. Now boasting over two billion streams and total sales exceeding three million worldwide, A DAY TO REMEMBER shocked the world with the surprise, physical-only release of their eighth studio album, "A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1", in February 2025 via Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Music Group to an overwhelming response. The 12-track collection instantly hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Music Albums charts, No. 5 on Top Album Sales, and debuted on the overall Billboard 200 as the only title charting that week solely from physical album sales. A DAY TO REMEMBER celebrated with a stacked live schedule, including headline performances on the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. 2026 will see the band traveling the planet for headline shows, top-billed festival appearances, and more, spanning Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals) and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).