A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces Fall 2022 'Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour'

A DAY TO REMEMBER has announced details of its "Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour", which will see the band performing catalog-spanning acoustic sets each night from iconic theaters around the U.S. The new dates, which will feature special guests WAGE WAR also performing acoustically, are set to get underway November 29 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. A special artist presale for tickets begins tomorrow, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale for tickets starting Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A DAY TO REMEMBER is currently out on the North American "Just Some More Shows" headline tour which features special guests THE USED, THE GHOST INSIDE (on select dates),MOVEMENTS and MAGNOLIA PARK. "Just Some More Shows" kicked off in Pensacola, Florida over the weekend and will traverse the country through a performance on October 28 in Irvine, California.

Earlier this summer, A DAY TOR REMEMBER returned with a brand new single titled "Miracle", which is accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally charged music video streaming on the band's official YouTube channel. The song marks the band's first new music since its critically acclaimed 2021 album "You're Welcome" and recently entered the Top 25 at the Active Rock radio format. The band also reignited its single "Re-Entry" with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of BLINK-182. Consequence Of Sound noted, "Having Hoppus on the track is a perfect fit, since BLINK-182 was a significant inspiration for the song." It also received plugs from NME, Rock Sound and more.

"Re-Entry" originally appeared on "You're Welcome". Available on all streaming platforms, "You're Welcome" is largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon. The 14-track collection represents another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet, and is highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment", "Mindreader" and the No. 1 Active Rock hit single "Everything We Need".

Having amassed over 1.6 billion global streams to date, A DAY TO REMEMBER incited critical praise with "You're Welcome". Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound declared, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A DAY TO REMEMBER "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."

"Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour" dates:

Nov. 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 01 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Dec. 02 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Dec. 05 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Dec. 07 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theatre

Dec. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Dec. 09 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

Dec. 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 12 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

Dec. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Dec. 15 - Memphis, TN - Cannon Center

Dec. 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Dec. 18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Dec. 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

Dec. 21 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Philips Center

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals),Alex Shelnutt (drums),Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals) and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

Photo credit: James Hartley