AARON LEWIS Sings 'Let's Go, Brandon', Says 'We Can Make America Great Again' In New Song 'Let's Go Fishin''

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis played a new song called "Let's Go Fishin'" on December 4 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

The song's lyrics find the 50-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize President Joe Biden.

The song's lyrics are as follows:

"Gotta work two jobs and rob a bank to put food on the table and gas in the tank.

And everybody knows who's to blame but I ain't gonna worry about none of that shit today.

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night, the world's gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon

Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

We can make America great again, turn right on a two track, and turn off CNN

So let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

Let's go riding, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up, I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon

Let's go fishin', let's go fishin'

"Take a foot off the gas, this ain't a NASCAR race, just kick it on back with a smile on your face.

"And let's go fishin', let's go wishin'

On a star in the dark in the middle of the night the worlds gone crazy and the shit ain't right.

"Let's go driving, a little backwoods hidin'

It's all so fucked up I can't stand it.

Let's go, Karen, Let's go, Brandon". [End of lyrics]

According to Fox 26 Houston, the "Let's Go, Brandon!" phrase, which originally stemmed from a NASCAR interview, is a G-rated substitute for "Fuck Joe Biden" chants that were popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. The explicit saying was recited at sporting events across the country in defiance of the president's coronavirus mandates.

After Brandon Brown's victory at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on October 2, 2021, a crowd unleashed "Fuck Joe Biden" chants during the young racer's TV interview. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast appeared to misunderstand what the fans were shouting, claiming instead they were saying "Let's Go, Brandon!" — unintentionally coining the phrase.

In November 2021, Lewis claimed that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a drug with no evidence of being a safe or effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. He said he also used Z-Pak, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the body.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

This past March, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

Pressed about whether Fox News is an exception to his mistrust of corporations, Aaron said: "I think that if Tucker didn't have the following he has, he'd be gone. He's pretty much anchoring the network at this point."

At his recent solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.