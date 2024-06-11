AC/DC: Limited-Edition 50th-Anniversary Watch Released By Swiss Luxury Watchmaker FRANCK MULLER

According to Watch I Love, Franck Muller, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, has unveiled two limited editions honoring AC/DC's 50th anniversary. Commemorating the legendary rock band's unmatched success, these limited editions of 50 pieces each, are available in polished stainless steel and brushed titanium with black PVD treatment.

Encased in a sleek and distinctive 43 mm tonneau-shaped case, a hallmark of Franck Muller's design philosophy, this horological masterpiece houses an automatic movement with a date window at 6 o'clock, embodying the pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking excellence.

The dial, an artistic homage to AC/DC's enduring spirit, is adorned with the signature Franck Muller numerals, skillfully hand-painted by the artisans at the manufacture in Switzerland. Enhanced in the iconic red hue that originated from the first logo lightning bolt in 1974, synonymous with AC/DC's legacy, these numerals infuse the timepieces with timeless elegance.

Delve deeper into the dial's intricate details, and you'll uncover a narrative of the band's extraordinary odyssey. The black center of the dial showcases a vinyl-like engraving reminiscent of their seminal debut album, "High Voltage" released in 1975. Atop the vinyl, the silver-accented six strings of a guitar take center stage, symbolizing the soul-stirring chords that have reverberated through five decades. Inspired by the legendary Gibson guitar played by Angus Young, whose energetic performances and iconic stage outfits have become synonymous with the essence of AC/DC, this detail pays homage to his electrifying presence on stage.

With the addition of the "50 Years" tagline under the logo, these limited-edition celebrate the golden anniversary in style. This emblem exudes opulence and embodies the band's rock spirit, making this Swiss masterpiece an indispensable accessory for devoted fans of the band.

Packaged in a flight case recalling AC/DC's on-stage presence, these timepieces introduce a true rock flair and symbolize the band's mastery of memorable live performances and extensive concert tours, which have captivated audiences worldwide for decades. The flight case comes in a drawstring bag.

Franck Muller is renowned for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. Franck Muller watches are celebrated for their intricate complexity, exquisite aesthetics, and attention to detail, making them a favorite among collectors and connoisseurs of fine horology. Additionally, the experts at Franck Muller value innovation as much as they honor tradition. This reverence is beautifully embodied in their latest collection, which seamlessly melds a crypto cold wallet with the classic wristwatch.

The Franck Muller Vanguard AC/DC 50th Anniversary is a numbered series of 50 pieces in each metal and costs $9,000.

For more information, visit www.franckmuller.com.