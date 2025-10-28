AC/DC Special To Air On Australian TV Ahead Of Tour

A television special focusing on legendary rockers AC/DC will air on 7News, the Australian television news service of the Seven Network, prior to the launch of the band's Australian tour.

In a major television event, 7News goes inside the thunderous legacy of AC/DC, telling the unbelievable story of how two brothers from suburban Sydney became one of the biggest musical acts of all time.

Airing Sunday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. on Seven and 7plus, just days ahead of AC/DC's record-breaking "Power Up" Australian tour, "AC/DC: The World's Greatest Rock Band" unearths long-lost tapes and features extraordinary new interviews that tell the inside story of how a group of outsiders became the gods of rock and roll.

From the pubs of Australia to sold-out stadiums around the world, AC/DC's story is told by those who lived it and those who worship it — including exclusive interviews with FOO FIGHTERS founder Dave Grohl, GUNS N' ROSES lead guitarist Slash, YOU AM I frontman Tim Rogers, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS bandmembers Amy Taylor and Declan Mehrtens, and WOLFMOTHER frontman Andrew Stockdale.

A "sneak peek" at the show is avialable below.

AC/DC's five-date Australian tour will kick off on November 12 at Melbourne Cricket Ground and will include dates in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, before wrapping up in Brisbane on December 14. Support on the tour will come from AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS. In Melbourne, THE CASANOVAS will open the shows; LARGE MIRAGE in Sydney, OSCAR THE WILD in Adelaide, THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND in Perth, and HEADSEND in Brisbane.

Produced by TEG, AC/DC's fall 2025 tour will be the band's first in Australia since 2015.

The "Power Up" tour shares its name with AC/DC's 2020 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA chart in Australia and 20 other countries around the globe. "Power Up" notably notched the band's third No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide. It closed out the year on Rolling Stone's "Top 50 Albums Of 2020" and Consequence Of Sound's "Top 50 Albums Of 2020." Plus, it garnered Grammy Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rock Album', "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Music Video" for "Shot In The Dark".

In 2024, the "Power Up" tour kicked off in Europe with a staggering 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing 2 million tickets sold across 24 shows. Earlier this year, AC/DC concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and played 15 additional shows across Europe before returning to Australia.

AC/DC played its very first show on December 31, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band's "Back In Black" LP is the best-selling album by any band ever and the third best-selling album by any artist, with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2003. The band continues selling out stadiums on multiple continents, selling millions of albums annually and generating streams in the billions.

The "Power Up" 2024 European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

AC/DC's "Power Up" album came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour comes nine years after Johnson bowed out of a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

AC/DC press photo courtesy of Columbia Records