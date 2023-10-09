AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Makes Surprise Appearance At AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar In Indio, California

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young made a surprise appearance over the weekend at the AC/DC High Voltage dive bar in Indio, California, 10 minutes from the Power Trip festival.

On Sunday (October 8),the city of Indio shared an Instagram photo of Angus standing in front of the giant mural of AC/DC members painted by Miles Toland, and it included the following message: "Rock legend Angus Young at @acdcdivebar Featuring the incredible mural by @milestoland!"

The bar was located at 82971 Bliss Ave and was open daily from Thursday, October 5 through October 8, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

In an interview with Coachella Valley Independent, Indio mayor Oscar Ortiz explained how the collaboration between the city and the band came to be.

"I just got a phone call from somebody from their team named Jeff, and they were looking to do something," Ortiz said. "They're starting their 50th-anniversary celebration, and I guess this is going to be the initiation of that celebration. They were looking to do something with a local bar, and we talked about a few different locations. We have some city property there around Club 5, so we ended up deciding on that one, and they had some pretty cool ideas to bring in, so we thought it would be a really good project."

In addition to the mural, AC/DC fans were able to check out memorabilia from the band's 50-year career, iconography from the band's album covers, and get free AC/DC tattoos from Heatstroke Tattoo.

"There's a lot of memorabilia all around, and there are some really cool art projects that they’re doing with some artists, too," Ortiz said. "They've been putting up videos (on Instagram) of the artists creating all these different things, and they're going to put them inside the bar. There's a lot of work that’s going into it, so it's really cool. Outside, they're going to have some big, large art pieces, logos and stuff that people could take pictures next to. We've got the mural on the side of the bar, and there's also an electric pole that was installed in the back — that's not an actual electric pole, but it's going to shoot off fireworks."

AC/DC played its first show in seven years Saturday night (October 7) at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The legendary hard rockers ran through a 24-song set to close out day two of the three-day event at Empire Polo Club.

AC/DC's performance marked the first time the band opened its set with "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)". The concert also included live debuts for two tracks from 2020's "Power Up" album, "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark".

AC/DC recruited drummer Matt Laug to perform with the band at Power Trip.

The 55-year-old Laug is an American drummer who has played with many bands/artists such as Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and Vasco Rossi.

When Laug's involvement was first announced, AC/DC offered no explanation for the absence of the band's longtime drummer Phil Rudd, who rejoined AC/DC for the recording of the group's comeback album, "Power Up", which came out in November 2020.

Rudd was ousted from AC/DC when he was sentenced to eight months of home detention by a New Zealand court in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill and drug possession. He was replaced on the band's "Rock Or Bust" tour by Chris Slade, who had previously served as AC/DC's drummer between 1989 and 1994, playing on the album "The Razor's Edge".