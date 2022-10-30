AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Has Never Voted In His Life: 'F**k Politicians'

While promoting his long-awaited memoir "The Lives Of Brian", AC/DC singer Brian Johnson touched upon his love of cars, telling The Telegraph that he owns everything from a Ford GT40 to a 1954 MG TF. Asked if he has "anything electric", Brian replied: "Steady, son. You go too far, I sink, monsieur!"

When the interviewer tried to tell Brian that "electric vehicles are "the future," Johnson shot back: "It's not the future. They're dirty. They're going to be dirty to get rid of, too. Electric's where it is because politicians want to look green in front of people. It's all nonsense. Fuck 'em."

Johnson, who turned 75 on October 5, went on to say that he isn't fan of politicians on either side of the Atlantic, and revealed that he hasn't actually voted in his life. "People go, 'Oh, well. It's your fault then.' I go, 'No, no. It's your fucking fault for voting these cretins in,'" he said. "What would happen if both the candidates got zero votes? Revolution, that's what would fucking happen. And we'd get the right people in."

Johnson previously expressed his distaste for politics in a 2020 interview with The Independent, conducted just days before that year's U.S. presidential election. Brian, who has lived in Sarasota, Florida since 1995, explained why AC/DC has never aligned itself with a political cause. "Bollocks to politicians," he said. "Fuck them, I want nothing to do with them."

The title track of AC/DC's 1990 album "The Razors Edge" is thought to be the only song by the legendary band which is a rumination on global politics ("There's fighting on the left and marching on the right…'),as founding guitarist Angus Young explained to Canadian TV channel Much Music's news program "FAX". "The world was at peace again and everyone thought, 'Ah, the Berlin Wall's come down and it's gonna be a party every night,'" he said. "And you can see now that it's not that way. It's our way of saying the world's not perfect and never will be."

"The Lives Of Brian" was published in the U.K. by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, by publishing director Rowland White. It was published simultaneously in the U.S. by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.

Johnson joined AC/DC in 1980 after the death of previous lead singer Bon Scott.

His first album with the band, "Back In Black", went on to become the biggest-selling rock album of all time.

After more than three decades of platinum albums and record-breaking tours, he was forced to quit the band in 2016 after being diagnosed with hearing loss, but made a triumphant return in 2020 with the release of "Power Up", which went to No.1 in 21 countries. A successful competitive vintage racing car driver, Johnson has more recently enjoyed acclaim as the charismatic presenter of television shows "Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson" and "Brian Johnson: A Life Of The Road".