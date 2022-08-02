ACCEPT Has Begun Work On New Material: 'Any Chance I Get, I'm Collecting Ideas', Says WOLF HOFFMANN

ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was interviewed by Chaoszine before the band's show July 28 concert in Tampere, Finland. Asked if had used any of the coronavirus downtime to work on new music, Wolf said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wish I had, but I was in a sort of hold-and-hurry-up-and-wait situation. The new album [2021's 'Too Mean To Die'] was just done. I was proud. I was happy. It's all in the can. I wanted to go out on the road. And then that didn't happen. So then I didn't feel like, 'Let me write another album.' It's, like, 'No. I'm not quite in the mood yet.' I wasn't. So I got some stuff done but not a whole lot. And now that I'm out on the road and we're all out here touring and seeing the audience reactions, now I'm fired up. And as a matter of fact, I was just upstairs in my room writing some stuff because I'm in the saddle again. But I was basically in a funk these last couple of years."

Wolf went on to say that ACCEPT is planning to release a follow-up effort to "Too Mean To Die" before too long. "That's why I'm writing upstairs," he said. "Any chance I get, I'm collecting ideas and we definitely wanna go into the studio, maybe after this next tour, and record some new stuff, for sure… We'll have to wait and see when we're ready. We're ready when we're ready. There's no sense in pumping out album after album, I think also for the audience. I always think it's better to have quality over quantity. I don't wanna just release stuff to have it out. You really wanna make sure it's done right and you're in the right place and the audience is ready for it and all that kind of stuff."

As previously reported, ACCEPT will embark on a North American tour in the fall. The trek, featuring support from NARCOTIC WASTELAND, will kick off on September 29 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist of new and classic tracks, including mega-hits "Balls To The Wall", "Princess Of The Dawn", "Fast As A Shark" and many more.

This past February, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

"Too Mean To Die" came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".