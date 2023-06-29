ACCEPT Is Demoing 'A Solid Dozen Amazing' New Songs For Band's Next Studio Album

After successfully touring "Too Mean To Die" to ecstatic crowds in Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the United States, German/American heavy metal legends ACCEPT are back in the studio working on their next album.

ACCEPT bassist Martin Motnik states: "We're currently recording demo versions of the songs we have written so far, to help us decide — together with our amazing producer Andy Sneap (guitarist and producer for JUDAS PRIEST, and Grammy-winning producer with DREAM THEATER) — which songs we will be focusing on for the album. So far we have a solid dozen of songs, but we're still writing more. Stay excited! The songs are already amazing and promise to make for another killer album!

"Here's a picture of Wolf [Hoffmann, ACCEPT guitarist], Mark [Tornillo, ACCEPT singer], and myself during a vocals recording session! The metal is strong!"

Earlier this month, Cassius Morris, Hoffmann spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2021's "Too Mean To Die" album. He said: "Actually, I'm sitting here every day working on songs, believe it or not. And I just talked to Mark Tornillo, our singer. He's gonna come over to Nashville this month for some intense demoing of the new songs. So the stuff is in progress. And I think we're planning on having Andy Sneap, our producer, come over in August to actually lay down the tracks. And then, yeah, before you know it, there's gonna be a new album. I don't have a title yet. I have some songs — about a little more than half are written, I'd say."

Asked where ACCEPT is planning to record the next album, Wolf said: "Well, we have this place in Nashville that we have made the last five albums in. And we basically do drums at a place — it's not quite sure where we're gonna do it this time. And then guitars are usually happening here in Nashville and mixing happens in England. Nowadays, with technology, we don't really need to be together in the same place for four weeks at a time; we do it here and there and everywhere. But it's still important to know that we're doing it kind of together; we're not just sharing files over the Internet. 'Cause that has never worked for us. So, in other words, Andy has to be in the room, if possible, and then whoever gets to record their tracks, and then a bunch of others are usually around. So it's a group thing, for sure, but it's not [like] everybody's there the whole, all the time together."

Last fall, ACCEPT completed a North American tour with support from NARCOTIC WASTELAND. The band played a career-spanning set of new and classic tracks, including mega-hits "Balls To The Wall", "Princess Of The Dawn", "Fast As A Shark" and many more.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

"Too Mean To Die" came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".

Photo courtesy of Martin Motnik