Acclaimed Norwegian Hard Rock/Metal Singer JORN LANDE Signs With BLACK LODGE RECORDS

Black Lodge Records has announces the signing of Jorn Lande, widely regarded as one of the greatest rock vocalists of our time. The Norwegian singer's enduring influence, distinctive voice, and proven track record place him at the forefront of a renaissance in hard-hitting, melodic rock.

Described by fans and critics alike as the Norse God of metal, Lande has crafted a storied career characterized by clarity of tone, remarkable range, and a prolific output. With more than 50 releases to his name, Jorn has become a global mainstay not only for his vocal prowess but also for his songwriting and lyricism. His work has consistently topped charts and earned critical acclaim worldwide.

Lande was born on May 31, 1968 in the heart of Norway, between massive mountains in a little town called Rjukan. The little blond Viking grew up roaming the forests and mountains and rocking out to Elvis Presley and bands like SWEET, SLADE, JETHRO TULL, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW, FREE and BLACK SABBATH. Eventually, he would become one of the world's most renowned voices in rock and metal.

Jorn's catalog stands as a testament to consistency and innovation. Since the formation of his principal project in 2000, he has released 21 albums, with 2022's "Over The Horizon Radar" receiving widespread recognition and driving excitement for the next phase of his career. 2026 is already generating anticipation, with plans for a third edition of Jorn's "Heavy Rock Radio" concept, featuring Jorn-ified renditions of beloved rock classics and collaborations with leading artists.

Across his career, Jorn has collaborated with top-tier musicians, enriching every project with his unmistakable voice. His live performances are renowned for their power, emotion, and versatility, supported by a formidable lineup that includes Tore Moren and Adrian SB on guitars, Øyvind Stroenen on bass, Francesco Jovino on drums and Alessandro Del Vecchio on keys. This ensemble is prepared to deliver the kind of electric, wall-of-sound rock experience that fans have been waiting for.

Beyond his main band, Jorn has embraced a range of ventures — from touring worldwide with AVANTASIA to contributing to League Of Legend's virtual metal band PENTAKILL in the gaming world — showcasing his broad appeal and creative energy.

With this partnership, Black Lodge Records reaffirms its commitment to exceptional artists who push artistic boundaries while honoring the timeless spirit of classic hard rock. Jorn Lande's signing signals an ambitious new chapter for both artist and label, promising exhilarating music, unforgettable live performances, and collaborations that will captivate listeners around the globe.

Photo credit: Christine Lande