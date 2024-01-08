ACE FREHLEY Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Ace Frehley has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the first half of 2024.

The former KISS guitarist will play three shows at the end of the month — in Kentucky and Indiana — before taking part in the Monsters Of Rock cruise in early March. The end of March and early April will see Frehley play five East Coast shows, to be followed by an Illinois concert in June.

Tour dates:

Jan. 25 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre

Jan. 26 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

Jan. 27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

March 2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

March 28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

March 29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

March 30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April 12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

April 13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June 28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

Ace will release his new solo album, "10,000 Volts", on February 23, 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The official music video for the LP's title track — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — was released in late November.

Ace's next all-original album will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.

Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, left KISS twice — in 1982 and again in 2002.

When all four original KISS members concurrently released solo records in September 1978, Ace's LP was the most successful, yielding the top 20 single "New York Groove".

In 2016, Frehley collaborated with KISS frontman Paul Stanley on a rendition of FREE's "Fire And Water". That track appeared on Frehley's covers LP "Origins Vol. 1", released that year.