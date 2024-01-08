ACE FREHLEY Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

ACE FREHLEY Announces 2024 U.S. Tour DatesJanuary 8, 2024
Ace Frehley has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for the first half of 2024.
The former KISS guitarist will play three shows at the end of the month — in Kentucky and Indiana — before taking part in the Monsters Of Rock cruise in early March. The end of March and early April will see Frehley play five East Coast shows, to be followed by an Illinois concert in June.
Tour dates:
Jan. 25 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre
Jan. 26 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
Jan. 27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
March 2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
March 28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
March 29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre
March 30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
April 12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
April 13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
June 28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
Ace will release his new solo album, "10,000 Volts", on February 23, 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The official music video for the LP's title track — directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging — was released in late November.
Ace's next all-original album will be the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.
KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.
Frehley, who co-founded KISS in 1973, left KISS twice — in 1982 and again in 2002.
When all four original KISS members concurrently released solo records in September 1978, Ace's LP was the most successful, yielding the top 20 single "New York Groove".
In 2016, Frehley collaborated with KISS frontman Paul Stanley on a rendition of FREE's "Fire And Water". That track appeared on Frehley's covers LP "Origins Vol. 1", released that year.
New Ace Frehley tour dates in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Illinois, and more have been announced for...
Posted by Ace Frehley on Sunday, January 7, 2024
Comments Disclaimer And Information