MATT SORUM Looks Ahead To What 2024 May Hold In Store: 'Drumming And Music Is Becoming A Focus Again'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer Matt Sorum, who held the drum chair for GUNS N' ROSES for seven years, in addition to his stints with THE CULT and VELVET REVOLVER, says that "drumming and music is becoming a focus again" for him after he spent the last few years concentrating on various business ventures, as well as raising his young daughter.

A founder of six startup companies, Matt sits on the Global Blockchain Business Council at UCLA, and has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He has also created his own beer line, appropriately named The Drummer.

On Sunday (January 7),Sorum took to his Instagram to write: "Manifestation is something I've done since I was a kid, drawing pictures of drum sets on my Peechee folder in the back of the class. Picturing myself on stage in the biggest arena and after seeing KISS in 1975 did I realize it could be possible, Rock N Roll was in my blood and my goal was getting to Hollywood to make it big ! It didn't happen overnight as I headed to Hollywood at 19 and didn't get in my first breakout gig THE CULT till I was 28 which was old for a rocker in those days. The thing I always did was to believe in myself when no one else did. I really didn't have an option as it was do or die.

"Well I eventually got there and higher than I had imagined," he continued. "For my life now I use the same idea of manifestation in other areas of my life from the Startup world and beyond what I've done in music. My family and daughter being my focus the last 2 1/2 years since Lou was born I have been in 24/7 Dad mode. The greatest experience of my life and I will continue to be the best I can be for her. That being said I'm visualizing 2024 and where I want to go and drumming and music is becoming a focus again. Many things are starting to perculate but now I'm setting my intentions and bringing in the energy. The Universe listens and I believe this year will be a special one."

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan attended the ceremony, while singer Axl Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

The 63-year-old musician, who has also played with THE CULT, VELVET REVOLVER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion tour, which features Rose, Slash and McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Sorum's autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", arrived in May 2022 via Rare Bird Books.

Photo credit: Michael Segal