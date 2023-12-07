  • facebook
AEROSMITH's 'Dream On' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

December 7, 2023

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH have joined Spotify's "Billions Club" with their classic song "Dream On".

Billions Club is a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams on the platform. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

AEROSMITH joins other artists — including METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters", SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", ABBA's "Dancing Queen", PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" — to reach the achievement. The milestone has reportedly been achieved by nearly 500 tracks so far.

"Dream On" was featured on AEROSMITH's self-titled debut album, which was released in January 1973.

Penned by frontman Steven Tyler, the ballad was the second single released from "Aerosmith". Long since a staple at classic rock radio, "Dream On" scored its most recent accolade in the form of induction into the Grammy Hall Of Fame as part of the class of 2018.

"The music for 'Dream On' was originally written on a Steinway upright piano in the living room of Trow-Rico lodge in Sunapee [New Hampshire], maybe four years before AEROSMITH even started," Tyler recalls in the AEROSMITH biography "Walk This Way" by Stephen Davis. "I was seventeen or eighteen… It was just this little thing I was playing, and I never dreamed it would end up as a real song or anything… It's about dreaming until your dreams come true."

Upon its release as a single in 1973, "Dream On" landed at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. After another AEROSMITH ballad, "You See Me Crying", failed to chart in 1975, AEROSMITH manager David Krebs convinced Columbia Records to re-release "Dream On". The re-release of "Dream On" peaked No. 6 in early 1976, earning the band its first of eight Top 10 hits.

