AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY Announces April 2023 Tour Dates With THE JOE PERRY PROJECT

Legendary AEROSMITH guitarist and songwriter Joe Perry has confirmed six U.S. solo gigs in April for THE JOE PERRY PROJECT.

Joining Joe in the 2023 lineup of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT are EXTREME's Gary Cherone on lead vocals, AEROSMITH backing singer Buck Johnson on keyboards and vocals, Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell) on drums and David Hull on bass.

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT 2023 tour dates:

April 15 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 16 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

April 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 20 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

April 21 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Throughout his career, Perry has achieved permanent iconic stature in the pantheon of rock. He has helped to drive AEROSMITH, over the course of four decades, to sales of more than 150 million albums, critical acclaim, four Grammy Awards (one of which includes the guitar-based instrumental "Boogie Man") and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Perry's work with AEROSMITH has resulted in an unending array of accolades and honors. Beyond their Grammy Awards and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, other key milestones over the over-50-year history include: 12 MTV Video Awards; two People's Choice Awards; six Billboard Music Awards; eight American Music Awards; 23 Boston Music Awards; and an Academy Award nomination for "Best Song", "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" (from the soundtrack to "Armageddon").

October 2014 saw the release of Perry's first book "Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith", which debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at No. 8. Throughout the book, Perry reflected on his career with AEROSMITH and his life as a musician, husband and father.

Photo credit: Aaron Hirsch