  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

AGNOSTIC FRONT's VINNIE STIGMA: 'I'm Not Gonna Retire'

June 15, 2023

New York hardcore legend Vinnie Stigma of AGNOSTIC FRONT was asked in a new interview with Graspop Metal Meeting if he ever thinks about "slowing down" or possibly even retiring from performing live in the not-too-distant future. The 67-year-old guitarist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I'm not gonna retire. I'm gonna do this for as long as I can. My health — my spiritual and my mental health — is great. Well, I don't know about my mental health, but, yeah, I'm great — I'm doing great. I'm in good shape. I'm ready to fucking play a show right now."

Asked what fans can expect from AGNOSTIC FRONT's performance at today's Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Vinnie said: "Well, let me tell you something: I'm gonna leave it all on stage. I always do. I'm gonna do my best — try to connect with the audience, what I always do. Because the most important thing is the audience — always. I'm for them — I'm here for them. I'm here to play for them. Graspop is a great festival, man — one of the best festivals in Europe, for sure."

As featured in the award-winning documentary "The Godfathers Of Hardcore" and on groundbreaking and subculture defining music and recordings with bands like AGNOSTIC FRONT, MADBALL and STIGMA since 1980, Vinnie is truly a music legend, synonymous with hardcore and punk rock from the mean streets of the lower east side that made CBGB world famous.

AGNOSTIC FRONT's twelfth studio album, "Get Loud!", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by singer Roger Miret, while longtime friend Paul Miner handled the recording, mixing and mastering of the record at Buzzbomb Studio in Orange, California. For the artwork, the band returned to 1986's "Cause For Alarm" artist Sean Taggart. It features the iconic "Cause For Alarm" characters combined with a modern freshness.

Find more on Agnostic front
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).