AGNOSTIC FRONT's VINNIE STIGMA: 'I'm Not Gonna Retire'

New York hardcore legend Vinnie Stigma of AGNOSTIC FRONT was asked in a new interview with Graspop Metal Meeting if he ever thinks about "slowing down" or possibly even retiring from performing live in the not-too-distant future. The 67-year-old guitarist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I'm not gonna retire. I'm gonna do this for as long as I can. My health — my spiritual and my mental health — is great. Well, I don't know about my mental health, but, yeah, I'm great — I'm doing great. I'm in good shape. I'm ready to fucking play a show right now."

Asked what fans can expect from AGNOSTIC FRONT's performance at today's Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Vinnie said: "Well, let me tell you something: I'm gonna leave it all on stage. I always do. I'm gonna do my best — try to connect with the audience, what I always do. Because the most important thing is the audience — always. I'm for them — I'm here for them. I'm here to play for them. Graspop is a great festival, man — one of the best festivals in Europe, for sure."

As featured in the award-winning documentary "The Godfathers Of Hardcore" and on groundbreaking and subculture defining music and recordings with bands like AGNOSTIC FRONT, MADBALL and STIGMA since 1980, Vinnie is truly a music legend, synonymous with hardcore and punk rock from the mean streets of the lower east side that made CBGB world famous.

AGNOSTIC FRONT's twelfth studio album, "Get Loud!", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by singer Roger Miret, while longtime friend Paul Miner handled the recording, mixing and mastering of the record at Buzzbomb Studio in Orange, California. For the artwork, the band returned to 1986's "Cause For Alarm" artist Sean Taggart. It features the iconic "Cause For Alarm" characters combined with a modern freshness.