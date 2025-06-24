AIRBOURNE Is Putting Finishing Touches On Sixth Album, 'Gutsy'

In a new interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, drummer Ryan O'Keeffe of Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's sixth album, tentatively due later in the year. "We finished [recording] it in April," he said. "So we did one more month in April after the tour. Zakk Cervini [DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, MACHINE GUN KELLY] is finishing his last couple of mixes now. It's a big team. It's a huge team. It's gonna be a good record, I'll tell you that."

Asked by Phillips if AIRBOURNE has already decided on a title for the upcoming album, Ryan O'Keeffe and his brother, AIRBOURNE frontman and lead guitarist Joel O'Keeffe, confirmed that it will be called "Gutsy", which is also the title of the single AIRBOURNE released earlier in the month.

"Gutsy" marked AIRBOURNE's first new song in six years. It was produced by Brian Howes, who also worked with AIRBOURNE on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album, engineered by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA) and mixed by Cervini.

"Gutsy" features AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.

When the "Gutsy" title track was first made available, it was described in a press release as "a blood-and-sweat commitment to the rock 'n' roll cause, and a burning desire to honor the true heroes of the genre. More than just a title, "Gutsy" is a declaration. A worldview. A line drawn deep in the sand… 'It's how you live, it's how you die…'"

Joel commented: "When the odds are stacked against you and the battle you're fighting seems impossible to win; when the vultures are circling and the last chance saloon has firmly bolted its doors; when your plane is hitting the runway on a single engine, and that engine is on fire; and when the things you hold as precious, the things that define you, are being tested at every turn, then the choices available become a lot clearer: fold or fight… call for help or cry for glory… give in or Get 'Gutsy'!

"We went into this writing and recording session with a clear idea of what we wanted to achieve," Joel added. "It was a question of legacy. Let's create something that can stand the test of time, both in terms of our own story and the hard rock world in general. Let's plant our flag as close to the summit as possible, and if we have to make that final part of the ascent without oxygen, so be it. NO turning back. Get 'Gutsy'!!!"

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar