ALESTORM Announces New Album 'The Thunderfist Chronicles'

ALESTORM will release a new album, "The Thunderfist Chronicles", on June 20, 2025 via Napalm Records. The Scottish party pirates return with their eight album, containing eight new anthems packed with blistering riffs, wild shanty-driven riffs, and utterly ridiculous lyrics — taking the high seas of metal to new depths.

"The Thunderfist Chronicles" arrives as the successor to ALESTORM's epic seventh studio album, "Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum", which peaked at No. 5 on both the U.S. Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts, No. 7 on the German Album chart and many more. After the release of last year's "Voyage of the Dead Marauder" EP and extensive touring, the band returns for more! With "The Thunderfist Chronicles", ALESTORM proves once again why they are the undisputed rulers of the Seven Metal Seas. So, grab your nearest jug of rum — this is going to be loud, chaotic, and absolutely legendary!

ALESTORM vocalist Christopher Bowes comments: "This album is weird and full of difficult riffs that I already regret. There's a bunch of fun things to discover on the record though — we've got a cover of a song by our friends in NEKROGOBLIKON, a whole lot of other heavy stuff, plus the longest song I've ever written (over 17 minutes long) which features guest vocals from Patty Gurdy (everyone's favorite hurdy gurdy player) and Sir Russel Allen (SYMPHONY X singer and my favorite vocalist of all time).”

"The Thunderfist Chronicles" track listing:

01. Hyperion Omniriff

02. Killed To Death By Piracy

03. Banana

04. Frozen Piss 2

05. The Storm

06. Mountains Of The Deep

07. Goblins Ahoy!

08. Mega-Supreme Treasure Of The Eternal Thunderfist

ALESTORM are:

Christopher Bowes - Vocals, Keytar

Gareth Murdock - Bass

Máté Bodor - Guitar

Peter Alcorn - Drums

Elliot Vernon - Keyboard

Photo credit: Niek van de Vondervoort